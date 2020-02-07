The month of February is primarily known as the month of love.
It is lesser known for a more somber issue — Teen Dating Violence Awareness month.
With this in mind, a free forum for teens and their parents addressing violence in dating will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at North Pitt High School Auditorium.
Sponsored by Breaking the Silence on Domestic Abuse, and Northern Pitt County Improvement Association, the event is geared toward parents and students aged 13 years and older.
Approximately 1.5 million high school students in the United States experience physical abuse from a dating partner and a fourth of parents don’t talk to their teens about domestic violence, according to the Domestic Violence Awareness Project.
Vernita Council-Howard, a past victim of domestic violence, founded Breaking the Silence on Domestic Abuse in 2016 to provide assistance and education to those affected.
She said Saturday’s event is geared at empowering teens to make good choices. It is one of five events Breaking the Silence is sponsoring this year.
Professional speakers, legislators and law enforcement representatives will be on hand to discuss issues and offer advice. Topics will include accountability, empowerment, leadership, teen pregnancy and love and hate.
“We wanted to raise awareness in the community about some of the difficult issues teens face and highlight teen dating and violence,” Council-Howard said. “We wanted the community to help us tackle these issues.”
She said the timing for discussion on violence in dating could not be better. Soon many Pitt County Schools will be hosting their spring high school proms.
“This program will be for both male and female teens and young adults,” Council-Howard said. “We will be providing education and advice on how to deal with social issues. We will also provide resources for parents.”
Travon Smith, who lost his father to gun violence in 2013, will discuss his experiences at the forum.
“Although his father’s death left him with hurt and pain, he decided to focus on his education,” Council-Howard said. “He has stepped up to be such a positive role model.”
A 10th-grader at Rose High School, Smith has a 4.25 grade point average and is on both the football and track teams. After he attends college, he has plans to start an organization to help underprivileged families.
Saturday his topic will be “From the Mouth of a Teen.”
Other speakers will include North Carolina Sen. Don Davis, who will speak on accountability; Bethel’s Mayor Gloristine Williams Brown, who will discuss empowering youth; Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Detective LaChauncey Staton, who will address teen dating violence; Lakisha Shelton who will speak about love and hate; Nicole Hyman Burney, who will discuss teen pregnancy; and Lamont Sherrod, who will discuss life after the street.
Council-Howard said a discussion panel will consist of representatives from the Center for Family Violence Prevention and Bethel’s Police Department.
Also attending will be District Court Judge Wendy Hazleton, District Attorney Faris Dixon and Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams, among others.
“We have our local officials taking a part in this program because they want to know how they can help residents in our communities,” Council-Howard said.
Visit https://ncbreakingthesilence.wixsite.com/bysdv/about for more information.