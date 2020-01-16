Shots rang out at J.H. Rose High School on Saturday night, and when Greenville police officers arrived on the scene at 10:49 p.m., they found a black sedan occupied by five men attempting to leave campus, a department spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Officers initiated a traffic stop at the school, located at 600 W. Arlington Blvd., and found two guns inside the vehicle, department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said. Officers also located several shell casings on Marvin Jarmin Road.
An incident report indicates the weapons were a .22-caliber rifle and .40-caliber handgun. The report also indicates 14 .22-caliber shell casings with “super” stamped into them were seized as evidence.
A box of .22-caliber rifle ammunition also was seized.
Joel Rashad Holden, 18, and Nyquan Lamont Nelson, 19, were charged as a result of the stop.
Holden is charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and having a weapon on educational property. Hunter said it does not appear Holden was shooting at anyone or anything in particular. Nelson is charged with having a firearm on educational property.
Holden was jailed on a $2,500 bond. Bond information for Nelson was unavailable.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports on Jan.14 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
2300 block Vineyard Drive, Winterville, 11 a.m. Aug. 1: $100 in cash stolen from home; case inactive.
600 block South Memorial Drive, 12:09 a.m. Jan. 14: Beer valued at $14.99 stolen from Walgreens; investigation ongoing.
600 block South Memorial Drive, 10 p.m. Jan. 13: Beer valued at $14.99 stolen from Walgreens; investigation ongoing.
4300 block Bostic Drive, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13: Jewelry valued at $400 and $500 in cash stolen from home; investigation ongoing.
200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 4:03 p.m. Jan. 13: Clothing valued at $99.97 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by citation.
200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 2:27 p.m. Jan. 13: Clothing valued at $98.29 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by citation.
800 block Thomas Langston Road, 6:20 p.m. Jan. 9: Power tools valued at $1,332 stolen from Lowes; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
2000 block Cedar Road, 12:56 p.m. Jan. 13: 20-year-old woman assaulted by acquaintance; cellphone sustained $40 in damages; case inactive.
200 block Manhattan Avenue, 1:50 a.m. Jan. 14: 43-year-old woman assaulted at picnic table behind the Community Crossroads Center; minor injuries reported; investigation ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports on Jan.14 with the following details and allegations:
Property damage
1100 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 10:37 a.m. Jan. 13: No trespassing sign and metal pole sustained $20 in damages; case active.
3600 block King’s Crossroads Road, 9:25 p.m. Jan. 13: Windowsill of home sustained $30 in damages; blunt object used; case active.