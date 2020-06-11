Greenville City Council is scheduled to vote on its fiscal year 2020-21 budget following 10 public hearings during today’s 6 p.m remote conferencing meeting.
The council also is scheduled to vote on a rezoning request that is opposed by members of a local church and private school.
The council held a public hearing on its nearly $129.6 million proposed budget on Monday. State rules that allow elected bodies to meet electronically require those boards to give the public an additional 24 hours to submit comments, so the council decided to delay a possible vote on the budget until today.
Following the public hearing, which featured 16 emails from citizens who wanted the police department’s $24.2 million budget defunded in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality, the council altered the budget before the final vote.
The changes gave an additional $17,544 to the Sheppard Memorial Library budget and $50,000 to the Uptown Greenville budget, contingent on the organizations submitting plans of work that included goals and a timetable for meeting their goals.
Mayor P.J. Connelly has expressed concerns about the budget. The city’s tax rate is dropping from 52 cents per $100 valuation to 51 cents. However, this is a revaluation year, when the tax value of property is brought in line with the market value.
If the city wanted to generate the same amount of ad valorem tax revenues as the current fiscal year, the tax rate would have dropped to 48.2 cents per $100 valuation.
Connelly said he is concerned about the ability of citizens to pay their property taxes because of the county’s high level of unemployment connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council also is scheduled to approve the new fiscal year budgets for the Greenville Utilities Commission, Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority and Sheppard Memorial Library.
Prior to discussions about the budget, the council is scheduled to decide if it will grant a rezoning request sought by the heirs of John F. Moye Sr. to rezone 15 acres located south of Greenville Boulevard between Allendale Drive and Dickinson Avenue Extension from residential-agricultural to residential (medium density) restricted-residential overlay.
The city council held a public hearing on the request on May 14, but the Moye heirs asked that a decision be delayed until today.
Members of People’s Baptist Church and Greenville Christian Academy opposed the request because of developer Rocky Russell’s plans to build duplexes on the property. The opponents said they were concerned about traffic problems and safety. During an earlier planning and zoning commission hearing on the request, the church members said they attempted to purchase the land from the Moye heirs but the parties couldn’t agree on a price.
The following public hearings are also scheduled:
- Annex 5 acres located at the terminus of Fox Den Way which is called Greyfox Run, Phases 3 and 4. It’s located southwest of N.C. 43.
- Annex North Creek Commercial Park, nearly 2.9 acres located at the southeastern corner of the intersection of Old Creek Road and North Creek Drive.
Annex nearly 6.7 acres located at the current terminus of Southbridge Court and identified as Savannah Place.
- Annex West Arlington Commercial Park, 23 acres located at the current terminus of Gabriel Drive.
- Annex nearly 8.3 acres owned by Three Twenty Enterprises and located at the southeastern corner of the intersection of N.C. Highway 33 East and L. T. Hardee Road.
- Three Twenty Enterprises also requests rezoning the property to general commission office-residential (high density multi-family).
- Rezone about 19 acres owned by East Carolina University and located in the area of West 10th Street, South Washington Street, West 12th Street, West 13th Street, and the Coastal Seaboard Railroad to mixed use-institutional.
- Amend the city code to add a multi-family option to the medical-general commercial and medical-heavy commercial zoning districts
- A request from the city’s planning and development services department to amend the city code to create a new recreational/sport hunting overlay. The planning and zoning commission unanimously voted to not recommend the request, but a report to city council said the commission unanimously recommended it. City officials did not response to a question about the discrepancy.
GUC spokesman Steve Hawley said there have been a few inquiries about purchasing the land for private recreational/hunting use.
“We have no timeline for this because the first step was seeing if council would approve the overlay,” Hawley said. “At this time, we aren’t certain whether we would actually sell or lease the property, if at all.” Depending on council’s action the GUC Board of Commissioners may schedule a discussion on the request later this year or early 2021.
“Right now, it is not a priority,” he said.
Resolution to adopt the Neuse River Basin Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
In addition, Councilwoman Monia Daniels has requested a discussion about outdoor dining.