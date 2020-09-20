The cozy, pink and green spare bedroom just past the kitchen in David and Sue Gagnon’s home is a perfect place for their granddaughters to land during their visits to Greenville. But this time of year, the space is occupied by some other guests who are waiting for their flight to Mexico.
Since August, some 200 monarch butterflies — in various stages of life — have stayed in the guest room of the couple’s home in the Planter’s Trail neighborhood. Here, they have found food and shelter they need before beginning their fall migration.
“They need to be in as natural an environment as possible,” David Gagnon said, pointing to dozens of pupa-stage monarchs dangling from an arrangement of branches and milkweed stems in a large vase in front of an open window.
“They can sniff the air,” he said, chuckling. “They’re among friends.”
So how did a retired engineer end up creating an in-home hatchery of sorts for butterflies? He didn’t exactly wing it.
Gagnon, an Ayden native, is a licensed North Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitator who spent nine years volunteering at the Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter in Carteret County. That’s why when he read an article in National Geographic magazine encouraging readers to begin growing milkweed for monarchs, Gagnon had to wonder how hard that could be. After all, he had plenty of experience helping sick, injured or orphaned birds and mammals, “anything that anybody brought in,” prepare to be released back into the wild.
“That (article) was on my heart,” he said, “and so a few years later, I decided to do it.”
His wife was not easily sold on the idea. Butterflies are beautiful, but they are still insects, and the idea of having them under her roof bugged her.
“In the beginning I was like, ‘No way, not in the house,’” Sue recalled, laughing. “’You’ll just have to figure out a way to do it outside. We just can’t have those things in the house.’”
It took science and sentiment to win her over. Her husband told her that only 5 percent of eggs survive to become monarchs in the wild, but when brought inside and away from predators, those statistics are reversed, yielding a survival rate as high as 95 percent.
Monarch butterflies, which are under consideration as a federally endangered species, are known for their unique migration pattern. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the monarch is the only butterfly known to make a two-way migration as birds do.
The orange-winged insect, whose frame is outlined in black with white dots, cannot withstand cold weather and travels as far as 3,000 miles to reach its winter home in Mexico.
The World Wildlife Fund reported a monarch population decrease of 53 percent from the 2018-19 season to the 2019-20 wintering season.
Scientists cite weather changes, habitat loss and pesticide use as factors contributing to the decline of the species.
To counter that, ecologists recommend planting milkweed, the only plant that gives monarchs a place to lay their eggs and provides food for the larvae.
The Gagnons started there, planting some of the herbaceous perennial plants in the spring of 2018. That first step produced a bit of a “butterfly effect,” a small change that started a chain reaction. They had 19 monarch releases that first year, followed by 59 the second year. This year’s number will be close to 200.
For the last two years, a female monarch has arrived at their home on the same day, as if by appointment, the second Tuesday in August.
Capable of laying hundreds of eggs over a period of a few weeks, females release each tiny egg under the bottom of a milkweed leaf. Within five days, the caterpillar eats his way out.
“He’ll grow something like 300 times his weight in something like 12 days,” Gagnon said.
Added Sue: “We call them fat cats.”
During monarch season, Gagnon examines the milkweed in search of eggs or caterpillars. If he finds several, he will drape a net over the milkweed to keep the developing monarchs safe from predators, including ants, spiders and wasps. More often, he gently removes them to bring them inside.
This secures a comfortable setup for the creepy house guests, who sometimes leave their woody-stem perches and affix themselves to the bedroom curtains or headboard. But it creates a lot of legwork for their hosts.
“As the caterpillars get larger inside, you have to keep bringing in more stems … with lots of foliage on them,” Gagnon said. “You’re feeding them morning to night. At night sometimes I’ll go out in the dark and cut a fresh one or two or three (milkweed stems) and put them in the containers, and they’ll be stripped down by morning. They eat so much.
“When you’ve got about 60 or 70 of them going along, that’s a lot of work because you want every one of them to go, to fly away.”
Sometimes called super monarchs, these butterflies live exponentially longer than their counterparts. In summer, monarchs generally live six weeks at best, but the migrating monarchs that emerge in August or September can live six months or more.
Once the monarchs emerge from their chrysalis, expand and dry their wings, Gagnon checks them off using a hand-held tally counter that belonged to his grandfather. Then he takes them outside, where the couple has zinnias and other flowering plants to provide them with nectar to prepare them for the long flight ahead.
Within 24 to 48 hours, the butterflies take off to begin their 2,000-mile journey to the mountains of central Mexico. Within six weeks of the first monarch’s arrival, most, if not all, of the house guests are gone.
Then Gagnon turns his thoughts to next year when he hopes to release 250 or more monarchs, an ambitious goal for one household. He would like to see a larger-scale habitat created at the city’s new 163-acre extension of River Park North.
“It would be so easy with that kind of acreage to devote an acre or two to a monarch habitat and get involved with this national effort,” he said. “All of the states are doing it.
“My hope is that more people will do this. It’s so easy and you learn as you go,” Gagnon said. “But if you just plant those seeds, it will all happen naturally on its own. The whole thing will happen.”