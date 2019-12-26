This is the second in a series of year-end stories wrapping up the most significant events in Pitt County for 2019.
The release of a man imprisoned for 24 years for a killing he says he did not commit prompted one of 2019's biggest headlines and was among several major news stories involving the criminal justice system this year.
Dontae Sharpe walked from the Pitt County Courthouse a free man on Aug. 23 after a year-long legal effort convinced a judge he deserved a new trial in the 1994 shooting death of George Radcliffe in west Greenville.
The Pitt County District Attorney's office then announced it would not pursue the matter in part because of difficulties involved with resurrecting a case after more than two decades.
The Sharpe case was among several high-profile matters decided in the local courts in 2019, including murder cases in which one man was acquitted and another was sentenced two at least 21 years in prison.
Outside the courthouse, the year saw its share of violence. Nine people were killed as a result of homicides in Greenville and Pitt County, two deaths were ruled the result of self defense, and two more people were killed in shootings involving police officers. Following are details from coverage of events:
DONTAE SHARPE
Radcliffe, 33, was found dead in a small Mazda pickup truck about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 11. 1994. Sharpe, now 44, was convicted in 1995.
Through the years, Sharpe filed several appeals only to have them denied. He maintained his innocence throughout, refusing to consider plea deals that could shorten his time if he admitted guilt.
After new evidence surfaced in the case, Wake County Judge Bryan Collins agreed to a hearing in May, and in August ordered a new trial for Sharpe after a state witness again recanted statements identifying Sharpe as the killer and a medical examiner explained how her autopsy showing the witness' original testimony could not be true.
Pitt County Assistant District Attorney Valerie Pearce said she would not pursue a new trial because of the age of the case and credibility of testimony. Pearce said she had anticipated the judge’s ruling and moved to dismiss the charges against Sharpe.
Sharpe said his "faith, knowing I was innocent and the way I was raised" sustained him over the years. "My momma always told me if you didn’t do something, don’t own up to it. Don’t say you did it.”
MURDER CASES
Kenquonis Niqua McKenzie, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 9 to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Karen Speight, 58, on Dec. 30, 2016. McKenzie was in a parking lot on Concord Drive firing at some young men outside an apartment when a stray bullet hit Speight, who was watching TV in an apartment nearby.
On the third day of his trial, McKenzie and his lawyer agreed to a plead bargain and he was sentenced to between 21 years and 26 years in prison by Judge Quentin Sumner. McKenzie also is one of three co-defendants in a 2014 homicide believed to be the result of a gang-related dispute.
In a second murder trial on Dec. 13, Stephon Rogers, 27, walked out of Superior Court after he was found not guilty of first-degree murder and felony firearm possession in the Sept. 21, 2014, death of Brandon Terell Smith.
Rogers was accused of shooting Smith several times with a shotgun on Gum Road, just outside the city limits near Pitt-Greenville Airport. According to authorities, Smith and Rogers had attended a party at a nearby home before the shooting and got into an argument.
Rogers’ attorney, Robert Harris, played up inconsistencies in the testimony offered by state witnesses. “We are very pleased with (the verdict) but obviously there’s still sadness because we’re saddened for the victim,” Harris said.
NINE HOMICIDES
The Greenville Police Department investigated at least four homicides, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office investigated four and the Bethel Police Department investigated one homicide in 2019, according to archives and official reports. There were 13 homicides countywide in 2018.
One of the first incidents was a double homicide that occurred on Feb. 23. Blaise Joshua Okale-Weeks, 18, and Daceion Sanders, 15, were gunned down at an apartment located at 1808-B Kennedy Circle on Feb. 23.
Police responded to the residence at 4:37 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshots. They found one person dead and a second wounded. That individual was transported to Vidant Medical Center but died shortly after arrival.
Two more teenagers, Raeshawn Lamont Reid, 18, 2104 E. Third St., and Dexter Javonta Daniels, 19, 1803 Hopkins Drive, were arrested. Each is charged with murder and jailed under a $4 million bond in the Pitt County Detention Center. In other cases:
- Felton Simmons Jr., 33, was killed on Jan. 18 at his home in the Rivercreek neighborhood off of Clarks Neck Road near Washington. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has not released any details in the case other than that they are investigating the homicide.
- Feliz Gonzaga Bailon, 42, was shot and killed about 6 a.m. on Feb. 23, at his home at 628 Keith Drive, Belvoir. Gonzaga was shot twice during a robbery. Brian Deneile Norman, 33, 607 Roosevelt Ave., Karmen Marie Spiers, 31, 1285 Westpointe Drive, and Jerrell Jamal Wiggins, 34, 2117 Montclair Drive, are charged with murder in Gonzaga’s death.
- Charles Levon Garris, 26, shot and killed Laura Caitlyn Whitehurst, 25, then killed himself as she was exiting her family's gated compound near Pactolus on May 13. The sheriff's office reported that Garris was waiting for Whitehurst with a shotgun. Whitehurst's family since has worked to raise money and awareness to help address domestic violence.
- Leroy Antonio Barnes, 52, was shot and killed about 12:30 a.m. on on July 10 in the 1700 block of South Pitt Street, the Greenville Police Department reported. James Zevantron Johnson Jr., 32, of 2707 Crockett Drive, is charged with Barnes' murder and is one of two men charged in connection to Barnes' death. The second is Cameron Randell Whichard, 28, of 3203 Parkway Court. Whichard has been charged with felony accessory after the fact.
- Antoine Harrell, 46, was shot and killed by a man shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 30 at his home at 112 Linberg Lane in Bethel. The shooting was part of a home invasion. The Bethel Police Department has not made an arrest in this case.
- Maurice Simpson, 40, was shot and killed by his younger brother outside a mobile home in the Bells Fork area about 8:15 p.m. Oct. 17. He died of a gunshot would to his chest, according to a news release. Simpson’s brother, Marcus Dorrell Mackey, 35, was arrested at the scene, the release said. Mackey is charged with an open count of murder.
- Kareem "Bear" Jenkins, 38, was shot and killed about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at his home at 111 Paris Ave., Unit A, Greenville police reported. Javon Marquise Howard, 21, of 1800 W. Conley St., Greenville, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy in the case.
OFFICER-INVOLVED DEATHS
Greenville Police Department officers were involved in two fatal shootings this year. The State Bureau of Investigation conducted reviews of both incidents but authorities have not released findings.
Sean Rambert, 23, of Greenville, a man believed to be suffering from mental illness, was shot multiple times about 4 a.m. on July 9 during a struggle with a police officer in the street of the Cobblestone neighborhood, located off of Allen Road.
Police responded to the neighborhood after a call about a man breaking through a door into a home occupied by a man and woman. Officer David Johnson spotted Rambert on Brookville Drive gave verbal commands to Rambert but Rambert did not comply. Johnson pulled his gun during a struggle and fired multiple shots, Chief Mark Holtzman said.
The second shooting took place on the afternoon of Oct. 24 in the parking lot of Aldi, 4515 E. 10th St. Officers were dispatched for a report of a drunken and upset man harassing customers in the parking lot. Officer Brian Neague was the first officer to arrive on the scene and encountered Michael Allen Babcock, 53, of Winterville. Upon initial contact, Babcock pulled a gun on Neague, Holtzman said. At that point, Neague opened fire, killing Babcock.
SELF-DEFENSE
A man who shot and killed a local rapper at a chicken restaurant in July acted out of self defense and will not face charges, the Pitt County District Attorney's Office announced on Dec. 9. The man's identity was never released.
Cortavius "Doot" Arrington, 21, was killed by shots to the head and neck during a fight in the parking lot of the Chicken Shack, 425 Hooker Road, about 6:30 p.m. on July 21, authorities reported. Arrington's friend, C-Allah Coombs Jr., 22, was shot in the arm.
The evidence indicates that the individual who shot Arrington "reasonably believed it was necessary to use deadly force to protect himself from death or serious bodily injury," a news release said.
It was 2019's second self-defense case. Greenville Police Department also announced on March 2 it would not file charges in a Jan. 19 stabbing death that occurred during a gathering on Chestnut Street.
Lamont Junior Parker, 37, of Rocky Mount was stabbed shortly before 6 p.m. at 1105-A Chestnut St. Police said Parker was attending a party when a dispute erupted. The dispute turned into a physical altercation during which Parker was stabbed, the release said.