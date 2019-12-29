Turmoil and turnover in the chancellor’s position characterized the year at East Carolina University.
Chancellor Cecil Staton announced his resignation in March, roughly three years after he was hired. He faced challenges during his tenure, including a struggling athletics program, trouble in the university’s Greek system that forced the closure of several houses, and a drop in enrollment.
Staton was replaced by interim chancellor Dan Gerlach, president of the Golden LEAF Foundation, who was hired in April and started his new job in May. By October Gerlach, too, had departed, after images and video were distributed that showed him drinking and dancing with students in local bars.
At Pitt Community College, the retirement of vice president of Institutional Advancement Susan Nobles marked the end of 32 years of service during which she touched the lives of thousands of students.
Both institutions broke ground for new construction and received some encouraging news about enrollment numbers.
Staton resigns
ECU chancellor Cecil Staton announced his resignation in March but would not discuss specifics about what prompted the decision, citing a non-disparagement agreement reached with the UNC system.
Staton’s departure was effective on May 3 but he remained as an adviser to UNC System President Bill Roper and ECU’s interim chancellor until June 30, receiving his regular salary and benefits.
He came to ECU in April 2016. Since his arrival, he faced criticism over athletics decisions and a new house, financial questions, an enrollment drop and problems in the university’s Greek system, among other issues.
His departure was tied to friction with the UNC Board of Governors, whose chairman, Harry Smith, had been critical of Staton’s tenure. Smith, a business owner and Greenville resident, stepped down as chairman in September after a tenure that saw the departure of the UNC System president and the chancellor at UNC-CH and ongoing turmoil over the Silent Sam statue, a the Confederate memorial on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill.
A letter from 130 prominent community members with ties to ECU was sent to the Board of Governors in January to defend Staton against what it called unfair criticism and rumors. It asked UNC system officials to let Staton lead “without harassment or inappropriate interference.”
Controversy on campus continued, however, including the abrupt resignation a few weeks later of Heath Bowman, associate vice chancellor and president of the ECU Alumni Association. The action came over disputed selections to the 40 under 40 alumni recognition, which included the name of a prominent Staton critic.
Staton was replaced by interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach, who joined the university on June 3.
Gerlach resigns
Dan Gerlach resigned on Oct. 26 nearly a month after photos and video of him in downtown bars were distributed to media outlets and university officials.
Gerlach was placed on leave on Sept. 30, the day after an anonymous tipster emailed photographs, video and social media posts showing the interim chancellor drinking and dancing with students on Sept. 25. Video later was released showing Gerlach driving home.
Student support of the chancellor was high as an investigation was launched with many students posting messages of support.
But in his resignation letter, Gerlach said he had not lived up to the standards of ECU’s creed.
UNC System Interim President Bill Roper announced that he had accepted Gerlach’s resignation.
“I believe that this action is in the best interests of the entire East Carolina University community,” Roper said. “I have begun the process of identifying the next interim chancellor for ECU and will share more information with the university community as soon as possible.”
Gerlach was replaced by ECU Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Ron Mitchelson, who will serve as interim chancellor until a new leader is selected by a search committee.
ECU trustee changes
Six new members joined East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees in July, triggering a tense vote over the board’s new chairman. A dispute over whether a member could vote over the phone prompted her to drive to campus to cast her vote.
Vern Davenport was elected in a 7-6 vote over Angela Moss, a newly appointed member to the board. The vote breakdown saw five new members, joined by Jason Poole, who was appointed to the board in 2017.
Trustees who voted for Davenport all were returning members, along with Student Government Association President Colin Johnson, also new to the board.
New members said Moss would help bring needed transparency to the board.
PCC’s Nobles retires
Susan Nobles retired from Pitt Community College at the end of July, after 32 years of seeing the institution grow from four buildings to more than 20 venues, including four off-site campuses.
Nobles helped establish programs through the years which would establish PCC as a competitive school and open the college’s doors to students who may not otherwise have been on the trajectory of higher education.
This summer, an endowed scholarship was established in her name by the Eddie and Jo Allison Family Foundation: the Susan Q. Nobles Scholarship for VISIONS students.
“You will not find anyone with more heart, determination, loyalty and passion than Susan Nobles,” said Miles Minges, recent chairman of the PCC Foundation Board.
New Facilities
ECU and PCC both broke ground on major construction projects this year.
ECU officials broke ground in July the site of East Carolina University’s new Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building at the corner of Cotanche and 10th streets.
Along with being a means of access to teaching, learning and research, the building also will serve as an entry point to ECU’s planned millennial campus, officials said during a ceremony for the 141,000 square-foot facility.
The $90 million facility, which will serve as an expansion to the 50-year-old Howell Science Complex, is scheduled to be completed by August 2021, ECU officials said.
Meanwhile, a new center at Pitt Community College will provide “much-needed space” for student services and a variety of other functions, officials said during a groundbreaking ceremony in July.
The Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement will be located at the corner of Ready Branch Road and Warren Drive, across the street from the A.B. Whitley Building on the schools’ main campus.
The new facility will house specialized student service centers, institutional advancement and flexible classroom and meeting facilities. It will also be home to The VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program.
On Jan. 7 ECU also opened its sparkling Main Campus Student Center. At nearly 220,000 square feet, the center, located at East 10th and Charles streets, was been a decade in the making.
Built to replace the 45-year-old Mendenhall Student Center, it includes a food court with half a dozen dining options, along with a game room, student lounges, meeting spaces and study rooms and an adjacent 724-space parking garage.
Chancellor Cecil Staton called the facility “a living room for our university.” It is home to Dowdy Student Store, the Jesse Peel LGBTQ Resource Center and the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center. It also houses the Student Government Association and Student Activities Board offices.
The university on Aug. 16 also opened the $60 million Southside Renovation Project at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, which included construction of the TowneBank Tower of premium seating and media facilities.
Enrollment
PCC and ECU received encouraging news about enrollment in 2019.
After graduating a record-breaking number of students during the 2018-19 academic year, ECU welcomed the third largest freshman class in the university’s history this fall, with 4,366 students. The university’s overall enrollment was 28,651, down 67 students from last year, far fewer than the projected decline of 255 students.
Enrollment at Pitt Community College is up 1.7 percent, according to Director of Planning and Development Brian Miller.
Miller said there are three contributing factors driving the increase — financial aid availability, student education plans and the re-enforcement instruction for student instruction “Rise” program.
Youth welcomed
Both ECU and PCC took steps to bolster future enrollment in 2019 by welcoming young students to tour their campuses and participate in programs.
As a group of elementary students toured campus in October, an ECU official said the university is being “very proactive about the way we are reaching out not only to high school students but also students in middle school and elementary school, just really trying to let all students know more about ECU and their opportunity to join Pirate Nation.”
This past summer, the university launched a Summer Movies on the Lawn series, showing animated and kid-friendly films on the large screen outside the new student center. It also began Summer Storybook, a theater company providing entertainment to young audiences.
Pitt Community College welcomed Pitt County middle school students to campus to participate in EASE, a program billed as “a fun day of science and mystery” designed to introduce participants to nontraditional STEM careers.
Created by N.C. BioNetwork, “EASE” (Effective and Authentic Science Events) is a one-day outreach program comprised of hands-on activities to showcase community colleges, like Pitt, as a great first choice for STEM education.
PCC Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs Lori Preast said she hopes students who participated in EASE gained valuable information that will help them make well-informed decisions regarding higher education and careers.
Dorm renovation
Students moving in at East Carolina University on Aug. 14 were welcomed to a 50-year-old new dorm.
Closed since May 2018, Greene Residence Hall, a 10-story, 388-bed dormitory, underwent a $24 million renovation to reopen in time for fall semester.
Bill McCartney, assistant vice chancellor of campus living, said ECU has spent about $190 million in renovations and new construction in housing and dining since 2010.
Mayne Pharma group welcomes PCC scholars
Mayne Pharma held a special reception on Aug. 13 at its Greenville campus this month to introduce the first group of Pitt Community College students selected for participation in the new Mayne Pharma Scholars Program.
The event gave officials with the pharmaceutical manufacturing company a chance to welcome students to the program and provide them with tours of the Mayne Pharma facility.
“This program is really outstanding,” said Mayne Pharma Quality Control Director Mike Emerson. “We get a lot of great students that come out of Pitt Community College (because) the programs they offer are really centered around the pharmaceutical industry.”