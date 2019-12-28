This is the third in a series of year-end stories wrapping up the most significant events in Pitt County for 2019.
“Controversial” and “new” are two words that describe much of what happened in Pitt County government in 2019.
An increase in property tax, the Board of Commissioners’ action to exclude the UNC Board of Governors in the selection of trustees for Vidant Medical Center’s governing board, the county’s role in the newly formed Greenville-ENC Alliance and the structure of the Pitt County Development Commission all were sources of controversy.
The county also saw its share of new people, events and policies, including a land purchase, the appointment of a new county commissioner, a new economic status designation and a new source of funding for the sheriff’s office.
Tax increase
On June 17, the board of commissioners adopted a 3.5-cent tax increase with its new budget to fund a portion of a teacher pay supplement.
The commissioners had delayed adopting the county’s fiscal year 2019-20 budget after facing more than 100 teachers and their supporters clad in red at a public hearing on June 4. The board voted 5-4 against the $251 million budget presented by County Manager Scott Elliott.
Elliott had proposed a 3.3-cent increase in the county’s ad valorem tax rate, bringing it to 72.9 cents per $100 valuation to fund the budget, which included increases for public schools, the sheriff’s office, social services and several other areas of county government.
The board voted for the larger increase after teachers asked them for additional funding to the public schools’ appropriation so the school system could raise their supplemental pay to 7 percent in the fiscal year that would begin on July 1.
Vidant lawsuit
A lawsuit that was filed after the commissioners voted in April to exclude the UNC Board of Governors from the selection of trustees for the Vidant Medical Center governing board was settled in October.
In April, commissioners approved changes to the hospital’s articles of incorporation that nullified the UNC board’s authority to appoint members to the hospital Board of Trustees. Under the new rules, the hospital’s board would consist of 20 members. Eleven, or 55 percent of the members, would be appointed by the Board of Commissioners. The remaining nine, or 45 percent, would be appointed by the hospital Board of Trustees.
The county had shared the duties with the UNC system’s governing body since the mid-1970s, when Vidant, then-Pitt County Memorial Hospital, became the teaching hospital for East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.
ECU and the UNC System sued the county and Vidant and threatened to build a new facility to serve as the teaching hospital. A budget passed by the state legislature promised to withhold funds for a new medical school building until the UNC seats were restored.
A judge ordered the sides into arbitration. A settlement reached in October restored appointment power to the Board of Governors.
Public-private partnership
The Board of Commissioners on Feb. 18 voted 5-4 to ended the county’s involvement in the creation of a public-private partnership to oversee local economic development.
The partnership, the Greenville-ENC Alliance, is a newly formed organization that will combine the resources of local governmental entities and the private sector to achieve a five-year plan for economic development.
The motion to end the county’s involvement was made by Commissioner Tom Coulson, who said he believed the existing Pitt County Development Commission should remain an independent body focused on industrial development and recruitment.
Chairwoman Beth Ward was among the commissioners who had initially raised concerns about the county’s involvement in the partnership and what it would mean for the Development Commission and tax revenue specifically designated for Development Commission activities.
Other commissioners, including Chris Nunnally, who serves as the board’s liaison to the development commission, voted against the motion to withdraw from involvement.
The board of commissioners later decided that the county would participate as a major investor and allocated $100,000 to put toward the the organization. As an investor, the Pitt County Development Commission will have a non-voting seat on the alliance’s board of directors.
Controversy around the Development Commission continued later in the year when the board voted 6-3 against reappointing a member of that board, Tom Kulikowski, who Coulson said had strong ties to the Greenville-ENC Alliance. Other reasons cited for changes included broadening the geographic base of the commission’s membership.
At a special-called Sunday meeting on Nov. 25, Coulson made a motion that all of the commission appointees be removed from the board, dissolving the commission as it was currently structured, then restructuring it with two representatives from each of the commissioners’ districts.
Coulson’s motion died when the commissioner who had seconded it, Mary Perkins-Williams, removed her second.
County board members voted that they and the commission board would meet jointly before the end of the year and that neither group would take any action in regard to personnel and policy prior to the joint meeting. At a later regular board meeting, the joint meeting was postponed to January.
New land purchase
In July, the county purchased a parcel of land intended to contribute to industrial development.
The sale to the county of approximately 127 acres, located at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Old Creek Road, closed on July 8 at an acquisition price of $3.8 million.
At the time of the purchase, Brad Hufford, who was then the associate director of retention and expansion for the Pitt County Development Commission, called the site “tremendous.”
He described it as being in an industrial area, fitting in with neighboring industries, such as Hyster-Yale and Grady White Boats.
New commissioner
New Commissioner Lauren Spain White was sworn in and took her seat as the District 6 representative on the Board of Commissioners on March 11, after she was recommended for appointment.
White replaced Commissioner Glen Webb who resigned from the position, effective Feb. 28. Webb, a Republican, announced his resignation in November 2018, one week after he had won his third term on the board. He left to take the job of deputy police chief in the village of Pinehurst.
Rules require that the commissioners appoint an individual from the same political party and who lives in the district to fill the vacant seat.
White, 28, was selected by the local party’s executive committee to fill the District 6 seat Webb had held since 2010. GOP officials interviewed White and two others for the seat.
Since her appointment, White has filed as a Republican candidate in the special election for the District 6 race to be held Nov. 3.
White will face Suzanne Creech, also a Republican, in the primary on March 3. The winner will be placed on the ballot in November.
New hires
Following the retirement of long-time Director of Public Health Dr. John Morrow in December of 2018, a new official took the reins at the health department on July 1.
Dr. John Silvernail, who had worked previously in public health and as a private primary care physician, joined the health department after seven years as an associate clinical professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.
Silvernail said his priorities are addressing the four health goals set by the Pitt County Board of Health: reducing infant mortality, improving chronic disease outcomes, reducing certain infectious diseases in the community and being better prepared for emergencies.
The county filled another position in August with the hiring of Scott Darnell as the executive director of the Pitt County Development Commission. He started work on Sept. 23.
The position had been vacant after the retirement of Wanda Yuhas, who retired in April after serving in that capacity for more than a decade.
At the time of Darnell’s hiring, Randy Walters, chairman of the Pitt County Development Commission, said in a news release that Darnell was selected unanimously “for his multi-county economic development experience as well as public and private economic development experience.”
Associate Director Brad Hufford took a job with the Carolinas Gateway Partnership a short time later.
Economic status change
Pitt County’s economic status designation changed from a Tier 2 to a Tier 1, classifying it with the state’s most economically distressed counties.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce annually ranks the state’s 100 counties based on economic well-being and assigns each a Tier designation. This Tier system is incorporated into various state programs to encourage economic activity in the less prosperous areas of the state, according to the department.
The 40 most distressed counties are designated as Tier 1, the next 40 as Tier 2 and the 20 least distressed as Tier 3.
Tiers are calculated using average unemployment rate; median household income; percentage growth in population and adjusted property tax base per capita. Tier 1 classification make the county eligible to receive a higher level of state economic incentives.
Body cameras funding
Commissioners took action this fiscal year that will allow the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to obtain body cameras for 80 of its 120 officers by June 30.
The board passed a $100,000 budget amendment to fund a dollar-for-dollar local match for a grant from the Body Worn Camera and Implementation Program of the U.S. Department of Justice. The sheriff’s office recently applied for and won the grant contingent on the local match.
The county will raise the matching funds through a change in the rate it charges the federal government to house inmates at the Pitt County Detention Center. The new contract is expected to increase revenues by about $210,000 annually.