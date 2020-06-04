As the spring semester ended, a yearlong project by theatre and biology students at East Carolina University resulted in a reimagined product.
The students wrote and performed “Molly and Her Tree Life Adventures,” a play about a girl named Molly and an apple tree at her elementary school. Molly and her classmates rally to save the tree from a planned parking lot while learning more about the connection between plants and people.
Originally written for a live audience, a virtual production was created after classes went online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Actors recorded the script as well as monologues as characters in the play, and biology students created classroom activities about photosynthesis, plant and apple life cycles, and seed dispersal. The package — recently shared with Pitt County Schools — also included scene and costume designs prepared for the play.
Zachary Stone of Garner, who graduated May 8 with a fine arts degree in theatre arts with a concentration in theatre for youth, said he was drawn to the project that created an integrated art and biology curriculum for area schoolchildren. “I also knew that I was going to expose myself to an environment where I would be able to learn and gain a new perspective while creating art,” he said. “While having two different groups of students that speak two different academic languages, by collaborating we have created our own that proves to be universal.”
Victoria Workman of Graham was one of three biologists dedicated to bridging science and art through the project. “Science is not just graphs and textbooks. It is the careful, artistic weaving of chemical reactions and molecules and natural law into the world we see around us,” she said. “It is the tangible expression of what is seemingly impossible. Art and science belong together. And that is what is at the core of this project.”
Workman, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology with a concentration in molecular and cellular biology, said she hopes that “children and teachers will be able to get a sense of how beautifully complex and intuitive nature really is. I would love to think that the performance could inspire a future generation who respects the world around us and pursues a future focused on research and conservation.”
Stone, who portrayed Sam the squirrel, said he hopes the project encourages children to write their own stories.
Biology and art students met during the fall semester in combined classes as they wrote the script and designed the set and costumes. Rehearsals had begun for the touring production before spring break and the move to off-campus instruction.
“As soon as we are able, we would love to tour the play live as originally planned,” said Patch Clark, ECU theatre arts professor. “We hope that teachers will be able to use the resources in their classrooms, and the community may benefit as well.”
Clark and Carol Goodwillie, ECU biology professor, collaborated on the grant-funded biotheatrics project after finding common ground in different disciplines. They had heard each other speak about their teaching projects as past recipients of the UNC Board of Governors’ Awards for Excellence in Teaching.
Moving the project online was a challenge but didn’t stop the students, said Connor Gerney of Raleigh, who designed the set and acted as the apple tree. Gerney recently earned fine arts degrees with concentrations in professional actor training and theatre for youth.
ECU students had been scheduled to present the play at two area schools, an Arbor Day event, the ECU Earth Day Expo and other venues to reach a range of audiences. The project was incorporated through ECU’s global classroom with students at Krosno State College in Krosno, Poland. Dr. Dominik Wrobel provided content about plant life, trees and related information about Poland to ECU students. The biotheatrics project also will be shared with partners at the University of Shimane, Japan, Clark said.
One of the schools scheduled for a performance was Wahl-Coates Elementary School of the Arts in Greenville, which has 435 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Theater teacher Dylan Ritch said he used the virtual project to develop three lessons in monologue writing, set design and observation in scientific research.
ECU dental, medical students named N.C. Schweitzer Fellows
Seven students from ECU’s Division of Health Sciences have been named to the 2020-21 class of North Carolina Albert Schweitzer Fellows, including four students from the School of Dental Medicine and three from the Brody School of Medicine.
Schweitzer Fellows develop and implement service projects that address the root causes of health disparities in under-resourced communities, while also fulfilling their academic responsibilities. Each project is implemented in collaboration with a community-based health and/or social service organization. The N.C. Schweitzer Fellowship’s new class will lead a multitude of service initiatives including care for the homeless, low-income new moms, those who are food insecure, cancer patients, people struggling with chronic health conditions and more.
“This is a passionate and dedicated group of students who are seeking to improve health care and access to care,” said Barbara Heffner, director of the N.C. Albert Schweitzer Fellowship. “During these extraordinary times of the pandemic, it is essential that we focus on giving the fellows the skills and ingenuity needed to meet the changing landscape of health needs of vulnerable communities. I am impressed with the way they are working with their academic and community site mentors, adapting their projects in light of current social distancing guidelines.”
Schweitzer Fellows from the ECU School of Dental Medicine include Rachel Cantrell, Ashley Huff, Josh Stewart and Victoria Long.
ECU Brody School of Medicine Schweitzer Fellows include Joshua Parke, Anna Robertson and Grant O’Brien.
Schweitzer Fellowships have an intensive leadership component so fellows can inspire others to improve the health of those who experience barriers to care. Fellows work under the close guidance of community and academic mentors during their fellowship year. The class of 25 graduate students will spend the next year learning to effectively address the social factors that impact health and developing lifelong leadership skills, following the example set by famed physician-humanitarian Albert Schweitzer, for whom the fellowship is named.
The N.C. Schweitzer Fellowship is funded through the generosity of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation, Duke University School of Medicine, ECU Brody School of Medicine, North Carolina Central University School of Graduate Studies, Vidant Medical Center, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and individual donors.