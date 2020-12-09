Thermo Fisher Scientific is expanding its Greenville facility for sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing of critical medicines, therapies and vaccines, the company announced on Wednesday.
As part of its approximately $500 million local investment in Greenville, about 500 new employees will be hired over next 12 to 24 months, according to a news release from the Greenville-ENC Alliance.
“We are excited by the news of Thermo Fisher’s investment in their Greenville facility which further strengthens Greenville and Pitt County’s legacy as a hub of pharmaceutical production,” said Steve Weathers, the alliance's president and CEO.
“Our area has more than 2,000 people working in pharmaceutical manufacturing occupations which is a concentration 12 timeshigher than the United States.”
The existing 1.5 million-square-foot Greenville site is a multi-purpose pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging campus with a current workforce of more than 1,500 employees. The expansion will include a new standalone 130,000-square-foot facility with two live vaccine filling lines which will be operational in 2022.