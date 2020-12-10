One of Greenville’s largest employers is making a $500 million investment to expand its facilities north of town and adding 500 jobs over the next 12 to 24 months, the company announced Wednesday.
The news from international drug maker Thermo Fisher Scientific is the second major economic development announcement in Greenville in as many days as nearby Grover Gaming announced Tuesday it was adding 200 jobs.
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s expansion is among a series of moves that will nearly double the company’s global footprint, the company said. It will build a new standalone 130,000-square-foot facility at its Greenville campus and add six new production lines in existing buildings.
“These new lines will support a range of work we do on behalf of our customers, whether it’s for an emerging biotech working on a novel therapy or a high-volume pharmaceutical manufacturer delivering necessary medicines and vaccines at scale,” said Michelle Logan, vice president and general manager for pharma services. “Some of the medicines we produce treat conditions including cancer, angina and ADHD.”
The existing 1.5 million-square-foot Greenville site is a multi-purpose pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging campus with a current workforce of 1,500 employees. The company expects to hire about 500 more people for sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing of critical medicines, therapies and vaccines, officials reported.
The new standalone facility will have two live vaccine filling lines. Construction is underway, Logan said. It should be completed and operational in 2022.
In addition to Greenville, other sites preparing for expansion include locations in the United Kingdom and Italy. The company also announced a new sterile manufacturing facility in Singapore and a new integrated biologics and sterile drug development and a manufacturing site in Hangzhou, China.
“With these investments, we’ve nearly doubled our global footprint for drug development and commercial manufacturing, which allows us to support our customers with unmatched flexibility, expertise and scale at a time of unprecedented demand,” said Mike Shafer, company senior vice president and president of pharma services.
The investments are allowing Thermo Fisher Scientific to respond quickly to its customers and meet demands for new therapies and vaccines, Shafer said.
“By simplifying the supply chain and solving complex manufacturing challenges, we shorten development timelines in order to get high-quality medicines to patients, faster,” Shafter said.
The six new production lines in Greenville will start up in 2021 and 2022 and will include commercial-scale liquid filling lines and a development line for liquid and lyophilized (freeze-dried) drug products. Construction on these lines is also underway, Logan said.
Logan said while she cannot disclose specific customer projects at any site, the company’s global pharma services network is supporting more than 250 COVID-19 related projects.
“This announcement shows the strength of Thermo Fisher in the sterile drug development sector and will augment what is already a world-class facility,” said Brad Hufford, vice president of the Greenville-ENC Alliance economic development partnership. “The company’s investments will result in a large number of new, well-paying jobs for citizens of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina.”
The Greenville location has been manufacturing pharmaceuticals for more than 50 years, Logan said. Thermo Fisher got the facility in May 2017 as part of its $7.2 billion acquisition of Patheon, the Durham-based global pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization with more than 9,000 employees.
At the time, 500 people were working at the Greenville facility, according to a news report on the sale.
In August 2019 Thermo Fisher dedicated a new training center, part of a $55 million investment in Greenville that created more than 100 new jobs at that time.
Thursday’s news release from the alliance said 1,500 people currently work at the Greenville site.
Logan said hiring at the Greenville facility is underway. It is recruiting for a range of jobs in operations, quality, engineering, maintenance and technical operations.
“Credential requirements will range from high school diploma to advanced degrees, depending on the role,” Logan said. Compensation will vary depending on the role and candidate’s experience.
The Greenville–ENC Alliance is working with a range of partners to meet workforce needs of Thermo Fisher and other regional pharmaceutical companies. Partners include the City of Greenville, Pitt County, NC Biotechnology Center, Pitt County Public Schools, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University.
“We are collaborating with Thermo Fisher and our workforce partners to make strategic investments and create a tailored workforce pipeline to support their expansion. Details of that collaboration will be announced at a later date,” Hufford said.
The development further strengthens the area’s legacy as a hub of pharmaceutical production, said Steve Weathers, the alliance’s president and CEO.
“Our area has more than 2,000 people working in pharmaceutical manufacturing occupations which is a concentration 12 times higher than the United States,” he said.