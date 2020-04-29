Resiliency training could have been a good thing to have had prior to a worldwide pandemic. But Parents for Public Schools’ parent night workshop on resilience, scheduled for March, was one of the early event cancellations made to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Still, Executive Director Kylene Dibble has seen evidence that the lesson has not been lost. In the six weeks since Pitt County Schools, like systems across the state, closed their doors, she has seen the community respond in ways that have demonstrated a capacity to adapt to circumstances and recover.
“I’m not surprised,” Dibble said. “Greenville is an incredible community.”
Before the pandemic, Dibble had seen people come together in crisis following several hurricanes and had witnessed the community weather minor disruptions as well. She recalls how in 2018, when schools were closed due to an educators’ rally in Raleigh, local residents rallied to send food home with children for the day the cafeterias would be closed.
“When this (pandemic) first happened, that was my first thought was ‘I have watched this community come together in response to natural disaster and it’s been an incredible response,’” Dibble said. “But what will crisis response look like when we can’t be together and we can’t touch each other?”
Pitt County Schools Director of Student Services Karen Harrington had similar questions. Harrington, whose work involves supervising the school system’s 16 social workers, wondered how requirements for social distancing might affect people’s ability to reach out in a time of crisis.
“Unfortunately, we know how to do hurricanes; we kind of have a protocol,” she said. “You get together with your church and you clean up somebody’s yard and you offer food. … But this has just been very different.”
Due to coronavirus, Oakmont Baptist Church has had to suspend its twice-weekly tutoring program for schoolchildren living in neighboring Oakmont Square and Carriage House apartments, and a weekly meal that includes the children and their families now has to be served “to go.”
“(The virus) has changed a lot of it because you can’t have your person-to-person contact,” said Jimmie Hughes, the church’s director of missions.
Though church members and groups of children no longer can meet face-to-face, Oakmont has found other ways to lend a hand, from delivering school learning packets to students who lack computer access to alerting families when the bus arrives in the church parking lot to deliver school breakfasts and lunches.
“We want to continue to show them that we love them and care about them, and God loves them and cares about them,” Hughes said. “We are supposed to be good neighbors. They are our neighbors.”
From the first day that schools were out, people have been looking for ways to serve their neighbors, offering to help distribute meals in school cafeterias or on bus routes. When school officials declined such offers in order to limit exposure, people began finding other ways they could contribute.
Harrington said in the earliest days that the area began to feel the effects of the pandemic, several businesses and a fraternity organized a food drive to help lower-income families in the northern part of the county.
“Maybe that’s a Southern thing,” she said. “When something happens, you bring food. Food is the first thought that people have had.”
The school system, which on Monday served its 400,000th meal since the beginning of the pandemic, was providing weekday breakfast and lunch to ages 18 and younger. But other efforts were launched to bring food to families.
“I think part of it is just those initial days when people were going into grocery stores and finding the meat was all gone, empty shelves,” Harrington said. “I would assume that then they started thinking about that they could drive to multiple stores. Others could not.”
Community Feeding Our Children, which provides food during school closings for children who normally participate in the school free lunch program, began distributing supplies the first week. Coordinators Rodney Coles and James Hooker originally had intended for the food to be distributed in April when students were out for spring break but saw a more immediate need. The group made a second food distribution during the school system’s spring break.
“This is actually the second time providing food for the children in the state of emergency,” Coles said of the Community Feeding Our Children effort, launched in November 2017. “We did a large food distribution during (hurricane) Florence.”
But COVID-19 presented different challenges than the hurricane. One was how to sustain the BackPack programs, which provide extra food for more than 1,000 students to take home on weekends.
“We had a number of churches, because these backpacks are put together by seniors (considered at high risk for contracting the virus), that didn’t want to assemble and do that anymore,” Hooker said.
To help, Koinonia Christian Center Church, which previously supported the BackPack program at one school, ordered 1,000 drawstring bags and began filling hundreds with food each week.
Executive Pastor Shondell Jones said feeding hungry people has long been considered the work of the church.
“One of the greatest miracles that even Jesus did was when he fed thousands,” Jones said. “It’s in all the Gospels, and evidently it made a huge impact. People had followed him all day and were super hungry. Instead of trying to make them go back and figure out a way to get something, he fed them right where they were.”
Even with volunteers stepping up to supply the BackPack program, the school system had to figure out a way to get the food to the children. The packs generally went home on weekends with students participating in the program. Making them available at school cafeterias or on routes of buses delivering meals would not guarantee that they would end up going to families that needed them most.
While school social workers have taken on the responsibility of delivering some of the food donations, The Memorial Baptist Church, which historically has supplied weekend food for about 70 students at Eastern Elementary School, offered to make home deliveries during the school closures. Abbi Mullens, associate pastor of families, formation and community engagement, said volunteers now are delivering about three dozen boxes of food to families every two weeks.
“They don’t really have the ability to come pick up this food,” she said of the students’ families. “They’re the ones that the schools are concerned about anyway before this, so now they’re struggling even more. We definitely don’t want children going hungry.”
Two weeks ago, the church had more volunteer drivers than boxes that needed to be delivered.
An increase in volunteers also has affected food distribution at Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Prior to the pandemic, Rose Hill and two partnering churches had responsible for about 400 of the school system’s 1,100 BackPack program bags each week. With several other churches joining the effort, those contributions have not been needed.
Pastor Roger Haithcock said Rose Hill, which continues to operate its other feeding programs during the pandemic, is happy to see additional churches taking part.
“For five years I’ve been speaking to groups, and I’ve spoken at our denominational annual meeting just driving the point home with the BackPack program,” he said. “We’re trying to get traction with our churches to kind of step up to that call, meeting the needs of our kids. I think COVID-19 has kind of put a magnifying glass on it.”
Harrington, too, has seen the pandemic heighten awareness of hunger and food insecurity among their neighbors.
“People probably didn’t realize that there are families that can’t access a grocery store, particularly in our southern and northern ends of the county. Not all of us can call into Harris Teeter and go to the drive through and pick up our food,” she said.
Harrington expects the demand for food to increase as more people are out of work due to coronavirus-related closures. But for now, she believes that schoolchildren and their families’ nutritional needs are being met.
“In checking in with my social workers, they were worried that food might run out later and that we might need it later,” Harrington said. “So we were trying to put people (donors) off until there was a need.
“It got to the point where we said, ‘We appreciate it, but we’re going to put you on a list, and as we have needs we hope that we could reach out as we find other needs.’ We didn’t feel like we had an additional need for food.”
With many of Parents for Public Schools spring programming efforts rescheduled due to coronavirus, Dibble volunteered her time to help match donors and volunteers with needs that had gone unmet. For example, when ThermoFisher representatives contacted the school system to offer to provide food for schoolchildren and their families, Dibble asked if the company would be willing to supply those families with needed cleaning supplies and hygiene items instead.
Whether it was for families who lacked diapers or for school cafeteria workers who needed masks, Dibble was able to find donors to meet the needs.
“They didn’t have to touch anybody for that,” she said. “They provided this need and they stepped in.
“I really think it’s about just changing mindset a little bit and really not saying no, just saying yes to something different,” Dibble said. “I just think it’s really amazing to know that our community responds to crisis, and they’re capable of thinking outside the box.”
