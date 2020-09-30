Law enforcement officers need to be thanked instead of threatened with lawsuits U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said during a campaign stop in Greenville on Tuesday.
Tillis, a Republican running for his second term in the U.S. Senate, met with about a dozen law enforcement officials and others at Parker’s Barbecue on Memorial Drive. He later met with volunteers at the Pitt County GOP headquarters.
Tillis told the officers that members of the N.C. Troopers Association recently told him about an increase in retirements among veteran patrol officers and drop in new recruits.
“They said they are at historic lows. Troopers said they were 75 percent down for academy appointments,” Tillis said. “So we have some of the best and brightest who aren’t going to get into it when they are being attacked the way they are.”
There is a credible threat that qualified immunity, which prevents government officials from being held personally liable for charges against them, will be revoked, Tillis said, leaving officers vulnerable to lawsuits.
“Why on earth would anybody, much less the best and brightest, enter this profession knowing that if they are doing their job they could potentially lose everything.”
Tillis said law enforcement needs higher standards. On multiple occasions during the 45-minute event, Tillis criticized Democratic senators for blocking efforts to bring a bill that Tillis said raised standards to the senate floor. The bill was sponsored by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only African-American Republican in the chamber, he said.
Tillis said he’s against any municipality in North Carolina that takes action to defund police. He said any town that takes such action should no longer receive federal aid.
“If you want to make that choice, knock yourself out. But you are not all of a sudden going to create a less safe situation to work in for local law enforcement and the federal law enforcement,” Tillis said.
“This rhetoric that is going around right now that is anti-police and talking about defunding police, it’s the most insane thing I’ve heard of,” said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.
Hughes talked about Democratic state legislators signing the “America’s Goals” pledge of the political action committee, Future Now. Hughes and other Republicans said the pledge is a call to defund police.
The pledge makes no reference to police funding.
The organization does have a public policy objective to reallocate money from law enforcement budgets to proven programs that address mental health, employment and housing.
“When you are reallocating, you are defunding,” Hughes said. The result is removing resource officers from schools and not having enough money to purchase equipment and provide officers with additional training and support services.
David Hess with the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police referenced a quote from President Ronald Reagan, “We have to get past the idea that when someone breaks the law it is society’s fault.”
The protection of life and enforcement of law are the keys to 21st Century policing, Hess said. A well-trained office is less likely to need deadly force.
He wants more attention focused on funding the N.C. Criminal Justice Fellowship Program, which provides forgivable education loans to individuals who pursue a career in law enforcement.
Randy Byrd, president of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association, spoke about the need to provide more support services for officers.
There are statistics that show a 20-year law enforcement veteran will be exposed to 800 critical incidents such as homicides, suicides and fatal wrecks, Byrd said. The incidents can be overwhelming, he said.
Depending on what statistic you look at, officers are actually taking their own lives at a 2-to-1 rate, more than they are dying from other incidents,” Byrd said.
“When you see what is going on in the national narrative, it’s really disheartening, but one thing I still know and still believe, being in this business 28 years, is a lot of people still come up and tell us they appreciate what we are doing,” Byrd said.
Hess said he never investigated a use of force incident that didn’t begin with a person disobeying a police officer.
Less than one-half of one percent of arrests result in a use of deadly force, Hess said.
“If you look at use of force in this profession, it is 100 percent avoidable if the public would just comply with the officer,” Hess said. “This idea that people can fight the police with no accountability has to change.”