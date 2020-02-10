For two years, the Tim Tebow Foundation has sponsored a prom in Greenville for people with special needs. This fall, the author, speaker and former NFL star will make a personal visit to the city on behalf of those with autism.
Tebow, 32, was named Monday as the speaker for the annual fundraising banquet for Aces of Autism. Founders Kyle and Bobbie Robinson made the announcement on the nonprofit organization's website and its social media accounts.
“Our guest speaker for the seventh annual Aces for Autism Dinner and Auction has spread the message of hope and acceptance throughout the world,” Kyle Robinson, who serves as president of Aces for Autism's board of directors, said in a video message.
The Robinsons founded Aces for Autism after their son, Samuel, was diagnosed with the developmental disorder at age 18 months. Since 2014, the Aces for Autism has grown from a fundraiser that friends organized to help pay for Samuel’s treatment to a center that provides therapies and other services for families of children with autism spectrum disorders.
Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner who went on to play for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets, was born to missionaries serving in the Philippines. His family has received international attention for the story of how his mother, who suffered from amoebic dysentery during her pregnancy, ignored doctors' advice to have an abortion. Pamela Tebow told that story in October 2014 in Greenville at Carolina Pregnancy Center's Celebrate Life banquet.
Tim Tebow, a college football analyst for ESPN, is also pursuing a career in baseball as an outfielder in the New York Mets organization. He is a New York Times best-selling author of “Through My Eyes,” “Shaken: Discovering Your True Identity in the Midst of Life’s Storms” and “This is the Day.” All three books focus on sports and Tebow's Christian faith.
His namesake foundation, launched in 2010, sponsors the “Night to Shine” special needs proms at hundreds of locations worldwide, provides playrooms in hospitals, surgeries for children in the Philippines, care for orphans and grants for families pursuing international adoption of children with special needs.
Aces for Autism's fundraising dinner and auction is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Visit acesforautismnc.com.