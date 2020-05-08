Today is not the first time ECU graduates have had to forgo the commencement ceremony in favor of listening to a videotaped address and having their degrees confirmed virtually. But officials said the university’s 111th spring commencement, being conducted online due to a pandemic, is still unprecedented.
More than 5,000 students are set to graduate in abstentia today as restrictions on public gatherings continue to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson will confer degrees to 3,860 undergraduate students and 1,201 graduate and doctoral candidates in a taped message. Lynn M. Gangone, president and chief executive officer of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, will give the keynote address, also recorded and set to launch at 10 a.m. today on YouTube. (A link will be provided at commencement.ecu.edu.)
In May 2017, ECU graduates heard a recorded speech from then-University of North Carolina System President Margaret Spellings when a tornado warning prompted a last-minute cancellation of the morning commencement ceremony planned for Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
“That was different because after that band of severe weather rolled through, then the departmental (ceremonies) could continue,” said Jeannine Hutson, chief communications officer for ECU. “So this is totally new territory for us.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, which in March prompted colleges and universities throughout the nation to send students home to finish their classes remotely, now is upending graduations. Colleges and high schools are canceling or postponing traditional graduation ceremonies, with many trying to adapt celebrations for online viewing only.
Within the UNC system, there has been a range of response. Graduation plans are pending at UNC-Charlotte, North Carolina State, N.C. Central and N.C. A&T State universities. UNC-Asheville, UNC-Pembroke, UNC-Wilmington and Elizabeth City State have announced new commencement ceremony dates in August. Appalachian State is hosting a virtual graduation this month and giving spring graduates the option of participating in the fall commencement ceremony.
Like ECU, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Greensboro are hosting virtual celebrations while announcing their intentions to plan in-person ceremonies when COVID-19 regulations permit.
Today’s virtual ceremony at ECU, expected to last about 35 minutes, will feature many of the same elements traditionally included in commencement, such as filmed remarks from the chancellor, the Student Government Association president and leaders from the faculty and Board of Trustees. Each college’s academic dean will present the graduates, but there will be no separate departmental ceremonies.
In previous years, ECU’s graduation weekend events have included as many as 30 different recognition ceremonies within the university’s various colleges.
“Part of what we faced at the university was a way to help celebrate the milestones under these restrictions that we had and also limited staffing,” Hutson said. “Trying to film and have 30 recognition ceremonies, that would just be a logistical nightmare.”
Instead, the university’s social media accounts will feature celebration videos that include congratulatory messages from deans and other faculty members. Hutson said the videos, which are generally no more than a minute in length, are not considered secondary graduation ceremonies.
Departmental ceremonies, which include smaller numbers of graduates, traditionally have given graduates a chance to hear their names called as they walk across a stage to be recognized.
Some graduates have expressed disappointment that they will not receive that type of recognition this weekend. (See related story.)
A traditional commencement program that includes the names of graduates is available at commencement.ecu.edu.
“We value all of our graduates and we’re trying to celebrate all of our graduates,” Hutson said. “We have more than 5,000 graduates who will be celebrating this weekend, and so we were trying to think of a way to do it equally.”
ECU’s spring commencement program will be available for public viewing beginning at 10 a.m. today and will remain active for future viewing. Visit ecu.edu.