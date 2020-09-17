Nearly two weeks after museums across the state were given a green light to reopen, some are still working out details on how to make a go of it.
Museums and aquariums, which had been closed for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, were among institutions permitted to reopen at limited capacity on Sept. 4 under the latest phase of North Carolina’s reopening plan. Within days, both the North Carolina Museum of Art and the Greenville Museum of Art opened their doors to the public, allowing patrons to once again step inside their galleries to view sculptures, paintings and photographs.
Greenville’s Walter L. Stasavich Science and Nature Center opened just as quickly. Welcoming its first visitors just after Labor Day, the space looks very much like it did before shutdowns occurred in March, with a 70-seat theater, 10,000-gallon freshwater aquarium and wildlife dioramas.
Still, the center, which reopened in River Park North in 2005 following flooding from 1999’s Hurricane Floyd, has a bit of a different feel. Parks Coordinator Mark Tysinger said some of the interactive exhibits, including the popular turtle touch tank, remain closed due to COVID-19.
“There are some things that we have moved around to try to mitigate the amount of handling that’s done,” Tysinger said. “There are certainly things in there that we can’t have out because there is not a really good way to sanitize (them).”
The center, which is open afternoons only, has made hand sanitizer available at the door for visitors, who are required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing. While the sanitizer is designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is considered potentially hazardous to turtles.
“It does create a concern to the turtles with regard to folks putting their hands in the water after they use hand sanitizer,” Tysinger said, adding that the center followed guidance of the North Carolina Aquariums regarding touch tanks.
Emily Jarvis, executive director of A Time for Science, said museums and learning centers that feature active participation face unique challenges when it comes to reopening during a pandemic.
“The difference is you can safely go into the Greenville Museum of Art, following all those guidelines of social distancing and masking and have a great experience in the arts without having to touch things,” she said. “A lot of science museums throughout the United States have hands-on experiences for kids to get excited about and learn science. Now we’ve having to develop and rethink all of these things that we’ve been doing just so that we can offer them safely to our community.”
Even before the pandemic, A Time for Science was closed to the public as the facility was undergoing renovations. The museum was to have reopened during the summer as the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville, but that opening has been pushed back to the spring of 2021. The museum’s Raleigh location is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 22.
While much of the work to remodel the Dickinson Avenue branch location had been completed prior to March, Jarvis said the pandemic caused months-long delays in the delivery of exhibits arriving from New York and Texas.
“We have these things coming from all over the United States,” she said. “COVID greatly affected the timeline we had in place.”
The virus has also affected the museum’s educational outreach programs. Step into STEM, which brought science programs to 10,000 students last year, is not permitted due to COVID-19-related restrictions on campus visitors. School field trips, which brought thousands of students to A Time for Science’s Grifton Nature and Science Center, have been canceled as well.
The pandemic has not only cost A Time for Science in terms of numbers of visitors but in revenue as well. Activities for spring and summer, when programming is generally at its peak, were canceled.
This fall, the Grifton center has begun offering an Outdoor Adventures in Learning program for students on weeks that they do not go to school. Small groups of Pitt County Schools students who attend the program during their remote instruction weeks receive virtual learning support and take part in science activities, which mainly are conducted outside.
Tysinger also has seen an increased interest in the outdoors associated with the pandemic. He is seeing more families with school-age children visit River Park North during the week, which he attributes to the fact that more students are engaged in virtual learning.
Jarvis said A Time for Science is grateful that science education can continue outdoors while the indoor space is being made ready to welcome visitors again. In the meantime, there is an effort to convert some, but not a significant amount, of its programming to a virtual format.
“There is just so much virtual right now,” Jarvis said. “These kids are on the computer all day long right now, so healthy, safe outdoor activities, that’s where more of our focus is going to go.
“Our focus has always been being in the outdoors and being away from that screen,” she said. “I think kids need more of that now more than ever.”