All roads are open in downtown Greenville now that a project to prevent flooding is “substantially complete.”
The City of Greenville announced that the Town Creek Culvert project has reached substantial completion after two-and-a-half years of construction.
The only outstanding task is the installation of a permanent traffic signal at the intersection of Evans Street and Reade Circle. That is scheduled to take place in spring 2021 with minimal impact to vehicular traffic, according to a city news release.
A number of downtown businesses struggled during the construction, which saw entire segments of roadway excavated. At one point there was a 28-foot hole on Reade Circle between Fifth and Cotanche streets, according to city spokesman Jordan Anders.
The Town Creek Culvert project was undertaken to address drainage issues for about 300 acres in downtown and adjacent areas, beginning near Ninth Street and Washington Street and continuing to the Tar River. Those areas had been plagued by localized flooding during rainstorms due to the undersized, failing culvert system that was in place.
The intersection of Cotanche Street and Reade Circle often was the site of major flooding incidents. A three-hour rain in June 2019 flooded the parking lot of Chico’s Mexican Restaurant, engulfing some vehicles. The now-closed Bicycle Post had water enter its store.
Chico’s co-owner Michael Horton said he lost business when Cotanche Street was closed between October 2019 and February, but the completed project is beautiful.
“We knew it was going to be a huge task by the city to do this, but it was needed,” he said. “The project is beautiful, it’s added additional parking, which we are happy about. We hope this will prevent most of the flooding that has occurred in past years. It will certainly help quite a bit.”
The final road closures associated with the project were completed the week of Oct. 5, with the paving and reopening of Ficklen Street and West Ninth Street, along with the paving of the parking lot at Town Common. Those actions were preceded by the reopening of West 8th Street in mid-September.
Greenville City Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal to use traffic signal boxes at the intersections of Evans and Fifth streets, Cotanche and Fifth streets and Cotanche Street and Reade Circle for a public arts project.
City officials are planning a ribbon-cutting event to commemorate the completion of the project. Details will be announced.