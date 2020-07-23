A project funded by The Duke Endowment will allow East Carolina University researchers to evaluate an existing transportation program and pilot a similar one for underserved residents.
The program, called Project TRIP, provides transportation services for low-income adults in Hertford and Bertie counties in northeastern North Carolina.
Alice Richman, professor in the Department of Health Education and Promotion and interim associate dean of research in the College of Health and Human Performance, and Abby Schwartz, assistant professor in the School of Social Work and coordinator of the Aging Studies Program, will lead the research.
Partners include co-investigator Haiyong Liu, chair of the ECU Department of Economics who will help with program evaluation and cost-benefit analysis, and Caroline Doherty and Weyling White of the Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center, which implemented and operates Project TRIP. Faculty hope to involve ECU students in the research as well, Schwartz said.
In addition, the research team will pilot a similar program in nearby Washington County. Data collected will be used for future replicability and expansion efforts to other rural counties in eastern North Carolina and beyond.
The $252,000 grant is for three years beginning this month.
The researchers will work closely with the Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center to interview and survey key stakeholders and past users, as well as potential users in Washington County to better understand needs there. The pilot test will be completed in Washington County in the grant’s third year.
The study will build on research that Schwartz and Richman have conducted related to barriers to health care for underserved populations.
Some of Schwartz’s work has focused on older African American cancer patients’ experiences in adhering to treatment in eastern North Carolina.
“A key finding related to a lack of, or lack of access to transportation,” said Schwartz, who learned about Project TRIP in researching possible existing interventions.
Richman is a seasoned cancer health disparities researcher who has found that transportation is a main barrier to access to care for vulnerable populations.
ECU postdoc named to national position
The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) has announced that ECU postdoctoral scholar Andrea Pereyra will serve as an international officer for the association.
Pereyra, a physiology postdoc, is just the second ECU representative to serve on an NPA committee, according to ECU’s Office of Postdoctoral Affairs.
As an international officer, Pereyra will assist in the development and maintenance of NPA resources for international postdocs; advocate for the interest of international postdoc training in the United States; maintain and grow the association’s relationships with national organizations and federal agencies; monitor international concerns for the postdoctoral community; and address public inquiries about the NPA’s policies and practices for international postdocs.
Pereyra is one of two postdocs nationwide who will advise NPA’s board of directors, staff and committees about international issues.
“This is an honor that comes with a tremendous responsibility since about 60% of the current postdocs in the country are from international origin,” Pereyra said. “This constitutes a very diverse community spread across a very big country, so we need to maximize efforts to serve the specific needs it might have.”
During her time at ECU, Pereyra helped develop guidelines for international scholars seeking postdoc opportunities at the university.
Pereyra said her goal is to provide more resources and assistance to international postdocs at small universities.
“Personally, I would like to increase representation for, and encourage participation from, international postdocs working at small universities and colleges,” Pereyra said. “Being an international scholar in a small college town poses great benefits, but also different challenges than the ones you would encounter in a larger institution with hundreds or thousands of other foreign peers.
“The efforts and actions aimed at providing these scholars with a high-quality, effective toolbox to further advance their research and careers must be carefully customized. I believe I can contribute to this and help the NPA serve the international postdoctoral community of both large and small institutions.”
Of ECU’s current 29 postdocs, 16 are international. Pereyra, who earned her medical and doctorate degrees from the Universidad Nacional de La Plata in Argentina, is mentored by physiology assistant professor Jessica Ellis.
Postdoctoral scholars hold temporary research positions with the university. Postdocs have completed their doctoral programs but continue to receive training under research faculty before moving on to careers in academia or industry.
“The National Postdoctoral Association has been instrumental in improving the quality of the postdoctoral training experience and relies on postdoc representatives from across the country,” said Kathryn Verbanac, assistant vice chancellor for research development and advancement, and director of postdoctoral affairs. “Andrea has been a great asset on our ECU postdoc council and her selection for this important position highlights our university. Most importantly, it will alert us to additional resources to assist our international scholars.”
Pereyra’s appointment to the NPA comes after publication of a study led by the Brody School of Medicine’s Department of Physiology and the East Carolina Diabetes and Obesity Institute.
Pereyra was a contributing author on the study “Tissue-specific characterization of mitochondrial branched-chain keto acid oxidation using a multiplexed assay platform” published in the May 2019 edition of the Biomedical Journal. Pereyra joined the project after learning the fundamentals of high-resolution mitochondrial respirometry in a graduate course led by assistant professor Kelsey Fisher-Wellman.
Additionally, Ellis’ lab recently received funding from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.