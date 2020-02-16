Rick Steves, American travel writer, TV personality and activist, will present “Travel as a Political Act,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms at East Carolina University.
Steves is the third guest in the 2019-20 Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series.
Steves is a respected authority on European travel. He took his first trip to Europe in 1969, visiting piano factories with his father, a piano importer. As an 18-year-old, Steves began traveling on his own, funding his trips by teaching piano lessons.
In 1976, he developed his own business, Rick Steves’ Europe, writing more than 50 country, city and regional guidebooks, running a successful European tour program, hosting a weekly public radio program and encouraging Americans to integrate themselves on a global level by broadening their perspectives through travel.
“What I find especially appealing about Rick Steves is that he thinks of travel not simply as a getaway or escape,” said Jeffrey Johnson, director of the Voyages of Discovery Series. “Instead, he awakens us to the rewards and responsibilities of traveling as thoughtful and reflective people, as a way to know ourselves better by coming into contact with the wider range of human history and human cultures.”
In the past 20 years, Steves has hosted more than 100 travel shows for public television. His show, Rick Steves’ Europe, is carried by more than 300 stations, reaching 95 percent of the United States market.
He also hosts a weekly public radio program “Travel with Rick Steves,” in which he interviews guest travel experts.
In 2009, Steves tackled a new genre of travel writing with “Travel as a Political Act,” reflecting on how a life of travel has broadened his own perspectives and how travel can be a significant force for peace and understanding in the world.
When not on the road, Steves also works with advocacy groups focusing on economic and social justice, drug policy reform and ending hunger.
Tickets for the event are $20 for the public, $10 for current and retired ECU faculty and staff, $5 for youth (ages 16 and younger) and free to ECU students with a valid 1 card.
Tickets for the lecture may be purchased online at www.ecu.edu/voyages . ECU students may receive a free ticket to the lecture and should visit the ECU Central Ticket office in the Main Campus Student Center with a valid 1 card to pick up a ticket.
Film series, discussion to showcase disabled community
The College of Health and Human Performance’s Design4Disability Film Festival will bring more than movies to the ECU campus this week. Conversations are central to the event; each film screening will be followed by a discussion among the audience, people living with disabilities and professionals who work within the disabled community.
The festival, which runs from Feb. 20-22 at the Black Box Theatre in ECU’s Main Campus Student Center, features five documentaries about people living with a range of physical and intellectual disabilities.
The films include “Gleason,” about former New Orleans Saints player — and recent Congressional Gold Medal recipient — Steve Gleason and his diagnosis with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS; “American Veteran,” which follows a young veteran injured in Afghanistan and his life after returning home; “FIXED: The Science/Fiction of Human Enhancement,” which explores the social impact of human biotechnologies; “Intelligent Lives,” which shares the stories of three young adults with intellectual disabilities as they navigate school, the workforce and life; and the Academy-Award-nominated “Murderball,” which follows the U.S. quadriplegic rugby team’s journey to the 2004 Paralympic Games.
“We feel these movies will create a dialogue about disability-related issues and hope audience members go out and discuss them in their own communities,” said David Loy, recreational therapy professor and lead organizer of the Design4Disability initiative.
“These films and discussions can help change the way our campus and our community view disability,” he said. “The movies themselves are amazing, but I really think the discussions afterwards are going to be the highlight.”
Panelists scheduled to take part in post-film discussions include neurologist and researcher Richard S. Bedlack Jr. from the Duke Neurological Disorders Clinic; ALS advocate Mary Ann Cooper; Venkata Jonnalagadda, associate chief of staff of the Greenville Veterans Health Care Center; and Wayne Goodwin, director of ECU’s Innovation Design Lab.
Paralympians Mark Zupan and Bob Lujano, featured in “Murderball,” and the film’s co-director, Dana Adam Shapiro, also will join the festival conversation remotely.
ECU’s Student Activities Board also has partnered with the festival to bring the feature film “The Peanut Butter Falcon” to campus for screenings throughout the weekend as a complement to the documentaries. The film, set in North Carolina, tells the story of a young man with Down Syndrome who dreams of being a pro wrestler.
All films are free and open to the public. For more information, including film schedule, visit https://go.ecu.edu/D4Dfilmfest .
ECU construction management team places ninth in nation
A team of eight ECU students in the Department of Construction Management placed ninth nationally at the National Association of Home Builders Student Competition at the International Builders Show in Las Vegas.
The competition included 40 four-year university construction management teams from throughout the country.
The event gives students the chance to apply skills learned in the classroom to a real construction project by completing a management proposal.
As part of the competition, students were tasked with performing a market analysis and then finding the best use of a 130-acre piece of property designated to be a community for those 55 years and older near St. George, Utah.
Students had to design, budget and schedule raw land development, and then design, budget and schedule the sustainable homes that would be part of the community.
Beyond that, students had to devise a marketing and sales plan for the homes, demonstrate a proficient construction and project management plan, and produce detailed financial and risk analysis.
The final budget for the project, which included a negotiated sales price of the land, totaled $180 million.
Members of the ECU team included Tristan Merritt, Marlen Mendoza-Patricio, Jordan Milhouse, Abby Russell, Abigail Gonzalez, Julian Medina, Austin Jordan and Cailey Hastings. Faculty coaches were Susan Castelli and Dan Thomas.
The NAHB International Builders Show is the largest light construction show in the world, bringing together more than 1,400 manufacturers and suppliers, according to the organization. Beyond the competition, students were able to network with industry representatives, view demonstrations and workshops, and attend various programs.