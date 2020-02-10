Trillium Health Resources will join organizations across the nation to recognize American Heart Month during February.
Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. According to a recent survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 653,000 people in North Carolina have coronary heart disease.
Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, often preventable by making simple lifestyle changes.
Social determinants of health and unmet needs have been linked to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. Conditions in the places where people live, learn, work and play affect a wide range of health risks and outcomes. Trillium addresses the social determinants of health by providing training and resources that empower members to lead healthy lifestyles.
Know warning signs
You can take control of your health through exercise, diet and regular wellness checks. The American Heart Association recommends that you know your key numbers: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index.
These numbers will help you and your healthcare provider determine if you are at risk for heart disease. Use Trillium’s online assessment tools to learn more about your numbers.
