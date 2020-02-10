Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.