Trillium Health Resources has announced the opening of two crisis respite facilities through a partnership with Integrated Family Services.
Located in Vanceboro and Winterville, the facilities will provide overnight care for children and adolescents with behavioral health conditions for up to 14 days.
Services will be provided to children and adolescents between the ages of 13 and 17 (the third home will serve children as young as six) who have received mobile crisis services.
Immediate supports will be available if criteria is met for respite home placement. Crisis respite will allow time for clinical staff to connect children and families with appropriate treatment, support services provided by the behavioral health service system or other natural supports.
Initially, children can be referred from Trillium and Departments of Social Service; eventually referrals can be made from child placement agencies.
Staff from Integrated Family Services have started working with DSS offices to help educate about the program and its availability. The DSS offices in some counties will all be able to refer children to receive overnight crisis respite services for periods of longer than 14 days.
“Trillium strives to transform lives and build community well-being through partnership and proven solutions. We are excited to partner with IFS and local DSS staff to respond to children, adolescents and their families in a time of crisis,” said Sean Kenny, head of Social Services Engagement with Trillium. “This cutting-edge service unifies the strengths of DSS offices, Trillium and IFS to improve child treatment in stressful times, reduce the number of children entering foster care and provide budget savings.”
Integrated Family Services started working in these communities to offer community-based crisis respite and target case management last November; they have already seen positive outcomes from diverting children from higher levels of care.
By offering the overnight crisis respite, the agency can guarantee all residents see a licensed clinician within the first two business days of their arrival. This assessment drives a therapeutic treatment plan, utilizing evidence-based practices.
Trillium Health Resources is a specialty care manager for individuals with substance use, mental illness and intellectual/ developmental disabilities in 26 counties in eastern North Carolina.
