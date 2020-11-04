In the Pitt County Board of Education’s only contested race, James E. Tripp Jr. has come out ahead of two competitors to claim the District 3 vote.
Tripp received 2,484 votes, compared with 2,083 for challenger Herbert W. Wright and 1,788 for Margaret Jones Reid in the race for the northern Pitt County seat that Mary Blount Williams has held since December 2008.
Williams asked Tripp to run when she decided not to seek re-election due to health concerns. She later endorsed the 62-year-old pastor of Holly Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church in the race.
Tripp, who gathered with family and friends at Peaden’s Restaurant on Tuesday to await election results, thanked supporters for their confidence in him.
“I really appreciate the opportunity to serve Pitt County Schools,” the retired law enforcement officer said. “I’m very thankful for Mary Blount Williams, her service, her tenure with the board and her support.”
There no opposition for four other Board of Education seats on Tuesday’s ballot.
Retired educator and business owner Don Rhodes will begin his first term on the board in December, filling the District 4 seat held by board Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan, who did not seek re-election. Flanagan, who ran for the county Board of Commissioners, lost to incumbent Beth Ward.
Benjie Forrest, a 12-year school board veteran, will serve again in District 9. Board Vice Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus will serve a second term representing District 8. Worth Forbes, who has served on the school board for nearly a decade, was re-elected in District 6. His would-be opponent, Johnny Davis, announced earlier that he would not seek the office.
The school board’s 3rd District encompasses portions of Greenville and northern Pitt County and includes Belvoir Elementary, North Pitt High, Northwest Elementary, Wellcome Middle, Bethel and Stokes schools.
Tripp, a Greene County native, formerly served with police departments in Farmville and Greenville and with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He served as chairman of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and formerly oversaw truancy and gang prevention programs with the sheriff’s office.
“We’re all very supportive of our youth throughout Pitt County not just north of the river,” he said. “We want all our students to achieve and do well.”