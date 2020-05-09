Tuition and fees and athletics are the topics of a special remote meeting of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees that begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting is being conducted electronically to protect public health and reduce the potential spread of coronavirus among community members, ECU employees and students, an announcement said.
Although North Carolina’s stay at home order was relaxed on Friday, gatherings of more than 10 people are still restricted.
ECU administration will ask the Board of Trustees to consider revisions to fees for housing, dining and parking that the board approved in November.
The requests comes one week before before the UNC Board of Governors is expected to vote on a recommendation stopping UNC System institutions from implementing tuition and fee increases for the coming 2020-21 school year. The full UNC Board of Governors’ meeting will be May 19-20.
The Board of Governors’ Budget and Finance Committee, meeting April 29, recommended sun-setting increases for one year because of financial strains COVID-19 has placed on North Carolinians.
ECU was seeking a $211 increase for new student tuition and fees also with tuition increases for two graduate level programs increases.
Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson also will also update trustees on the work and timeline of the Athletics Fiscal Sustainability Task Force.
The meeting will begin with the swearing in of three new board members; Tucker Robbins, the new Student Government Association president; Scott Shook, who is completing the unexpired term of Robert Moore; and Van Isley, who is completing the unexpired term of Phil Lewis.
Moore and Lewis resigned from the board after their discussions about supporting a student’s possible run for the Student Government Association presidency was made public and an ethics complaint was filed.
Isley and Robbins will be sworn in electronically while Shook will be present in the Spilman Building, which houses the chancellor’s office. Shook’s oath of office will be administered following social distancing guidelines, a university spokeswoman said.