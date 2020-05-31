WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College Trustees presented a Distinguished Service Award to retiring board member Charles Long at their Tuesday meeting.
A trustee since 2007, Long will step down from PCC’s governing board when his term expires June 30. He will be replaced by Lindsey Griffin, a longtime PCC Foundation Board member and former owner of a Greenville landscaping company.
A Pitt County Board of Education appointee, Long said serving as a PCC trustee has been an honor. The Farmville resident brought a wealth of educational administration experience to the board after spending most of his life working in public schools as a teacher, director and high school principal.
“I consider myself a ‘high school principal,’ because that is where I spent 22 years of my career,” he said. “… Considering that I began work in the public schools on Dec. 1, 1969 and will resign from the PCC Board of Trustees on June 30, 2020, I’ll have 50 years and seven months of service to public education in North Carolina.”
A Northampton County native, Long spent much of his professional career in Pitt County. His service on the PCC Board of Trustees, he said, was “a way to ‘pay back’ Pitt County for a very rewarding public education career” and to stay involved with education.
Long served on the board’s Policy and Program, Building and Grounds, Finance and Audit, and Personnel committees. He was also an Executive Committee member from 2011 to 2020, with stints as secretary, vice-chairman and chairman.
“With 13 years of trustee service, I had many rewarding and memorable events,” Long said. “Being a Board of Education appointee, if I had to select one, it would have to be the growth in partnerships between the public school system and the college, with particular emphasis on the Early College High School and the Technical Academy program.”
Early College High School, which opened in 2015, and the academy, which started in 2018, illustrate the partnership between Pitt County Schools and PCC to create unique educational opportunities for local high school students.
Long says his fondest memories as a trustee will be the people he worked with on the board.
“I will always remember opportunities to serve and to learn from other great trustees, like Walter Williams, Paul Davenport, and many others,” he said. “I will miss serving. However, I must say that it is my belief that any elected or appointed official should serve a limited (time). For me, I believe that to be three terms.”
PCC Trustees established the Distinguished Service Award in 1989 to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Pitt’s mission and services. The honor is normally presented during spring commencement but was awarded during the trustees meeting because the PCC Class of 2020’s in-person graduation ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Counselors help during pandemic
Just as they did in the wake of Hurricane Florence in 2018, PCC counseling staff are drawing from their department’s on-campus food pantry to assist students in need.
Earlier this month, counselors donned facemasks and distributed bags of non-perishable food items to students adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Those who came by the Craig F. Goess Student Center also received hygiene products and, if needed, baby items.
“The students who came to get food last week were very appreciative,” said PCC Senior Director of Student Advocacy Kimberly Williamson. “They spoke words of thanks and had smiles on their faces. One student said that she had several children in the home and that this food was going to be so helpful.”
All of the items distributed to students were donated to the pantry, which is part of PCC counseling’s Student Assistance Program. The program also features personal counseling and referrals to community agencies (when extensive therapeutic care is needed) to help students continue making progress toward completion of their educational goals.
“Academic pressures aren’t the only difficulties our students face,” said PCC Lead Counselor Olivia Sutton. “Many battle financial struggles, family difficulties and/or mental health challenges as well. SAP helps ensure their basic needs are met, so they can be successful in the classroom.”
Williamson says the pantry’s current food supply is limited, so when counselors reached out this month, they targeted students who utilized SAP services during the 2019-20 academic year. Bad weather limited turnout on the first distribution date, so counselors held a second one week later.
“I was glad to be able to help these students,” Williamson said. “It’s nice to make connections with them and see their faces while so much of the campus community is either studying or working remotely due to the pandemic.”
PCC Counselor Mecca Waller said food pantry donations are accepted throughout the year. Along with canned goods and non-perishable items, the department seeks toiletries, diapers, wipes and gift cards, she said, adding that monetary donations can be made to the SAP Food Scholarship by calling the PCC Foundation at 252-493-7287.
For more information on PCC counseling services or how to contribute to the food pantry, email pcccounseling@email.pittcc.edu or call (252) 493-7245.