Rick Steves won the hearts of public television viewers by showing that European travel is open to everyone and a willingness to go off the beaten track results in memorable experiences.
Signing more than 50 autographs in 10 minutes following his Voyages of Discovery presentation at East Carolina University showed Steves’ zeal for meeting new people in new places isn’t just an act for the television camera. It’s a personality trait that led more than 700 people to brave sleet and snow on Thursday to hear the travel guide, author and popular television host talk about his experiences and how travel can broaden their assumptions about the world.
“Today, the most important value in travel and that is getting out of your comfort zone and coming home with the most valuable souvenir, and that is a broader perspective,” Steves said.
During his nearly two-hour talk, titled “Travel as a Political Act,” Steves talked about how his shows are produced and shared stories about how his thinking and perspectives has been shaped by the people he has met during nearly 40 years of travel and work.
James and Linda Rhodes’ daughter and son-in-law gave them tickets as a Christmas present.
“Being such big fans of Rick Steves … and given our excitement about his talk and an after-event social, we decided to brave the elements,” Rhodes said. He had driven home from work earlier and saw the roads were clear and temperatures were above freezing so there was no reason to miss the event.
“I enjoyed his talk, especially how he immerses himself in the culture and surroundings of the places to which he travels,” Rhodes said. During the after-event social, the family got a picture with Steves, who also answered questions from the group.
Steves first visited Europe in 1969 when he was 14 years old. He was initially unimpressed but over time started to enjoy himself.
During that trip he visited a park in Oslo, Norway, and suddenly recognized the love his parents were showing him with the trip. He then looked at the other families in the park and saw the same love.
“It hit me this world is filled with these equally precious children of God,” he said. “I am thankful for that little moment when I was a kid and it stays with (me). When I travel now and see a parent loving their kid, it’s just as precious as the love we have for our children.”
When Steves published his travel guide, “Europe Through the Back Door” in 1980, and subsequent editions during that decade, he focused on developing the skills to travel affordably in Europe. The ‘90s brought about books that focused on teaching travelers about the art and history of Europe.
“Since 9/11, I realized my real mission as a travel teacher and the purpose of a travel writer is to equip and inspire people to get out of their travel comfort zones and to get to know the other 96 percent of humanity,” Steves said.
Many travelers have similar experiences, at first it’s for pleasure, then for knowledge and finally to broaden how they view the world, he said.
It’s difficult for many Americans to leave their comfort zone and visit places off the beaten tourist path and directly interact with people, Steves said. Americans sometimes believe European view them as culturally or intellectually inferior.
“They are not saying they are better than us, but it’s like a childlike enthusiasm for something they love,” he said.
He used the example of a visit to a cheese shop.
Calling himself the “perfect cultural bumpkin” who grew up thinking cheese was orange and square, he was uncomfortable visiting a French cheese shop that he called “a festival of mold.”
But he was soon caught up by the cheese monger’s enthusiasm and now calls himself a “snob about good cheese.”
People don’t need to become enthusiastic cheese lovers, Steves said, but it’s good to recognize that travel allows them to meet people they might not ordinarily spend time with.
Another serendipitous occasion came at a monastery in Cinque Terre, Italy’s Rivera.
The monastery has a collection of great art and uses a security cameras to keep it safe. In one of his books, Steves suggested people wave at the cameras and practice their Italian.
During a followup trip to the monastery, a priest of the church recognized him and chided him for the joke, saying it was a sacrilege.
Steves agreed to remove it from the next edition of his book — which he did — and the priest invited him to have a glass of homemade limoncello, a lemon-flavored liqueur. Both men proceeded to get drunk.
“It was the highlight of my trip,” Steves said.
A willingness to put aside personal baggage and to become a “cultural chameleon” will led to personal discovery, he said.
St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome is what Steves calls the great church in Christendom. But for many years he was somewhat disgusted by it because he thought the money that went into its construction could have helped the poor.
“I went in there like a good, angry Protestant,” he said.
Then on one trip he decided to set aside what he called, “his Lutheran sword” and approached the space as a Roman Catholic. Today, St. Peter’s Basilica is one of his favorite places to take travelers because he gets to see the wonder sweep across the faces.
Travel encourages people to think about how they organize their world and whether there are other ways of approaching issues, Steves said.
The United States likes to legislate morality while and Europe tolerates alternative lifestyles, he said. One of the best examples is the treatment of “soft” drugs, such as marijuana.
“Even now, when half the country has legalized marijuana, we arrest 800,000 people a year on nonviolent marijuana possession charges,” and most are people of color and or poor, he said.
Traveling also gives people a chance to see differences in how the United States and Europe view world-life balance — Europeans receive 20 percent more vacation time and use it — and business governance.
As a businessman who employs 150 people through his company, Rick Steves’ Europe, Steves said there is no better nation in the world to operate than the United States. However, this country focuses on short-term profits while Europe imposes restrictions it believes has a greater long-term benefit for the nation and its people, he said.
Steves presentation began with ECU Acting Provost Grant Hayes honoring Charlie and Nancy Bedford of Atlanta. The couple previously has supported efforts that have allowed ECU students to study abroad but recently endowed the Charlie and Nancy Bedford Study Abroad Program in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences. Ten students participating in a trip to Strasbourg, France, this summer are the first to receive scholarship support, Hayes said.
Steves said when he was first invited to deliver his talk he had never heard about East Carolina University. ECU, to him, was a television term that meant “extremely close up.”
“When you send students from this university abroad they are getting an ECU look at this beautiful world and that’s a beautiful thing,” he said.