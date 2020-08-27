While East Carolina University had to change course and return to online classwork for the fall semester, it wasn’t for lack of effort on the part of the staff, who worked throughout the summer to prepare for the return of students and faculty to campus.
ECU Facilities Services had three major projects to prepare for the return, including the in-house fabrication of about 500 stands for sanitizing wipes to be used to clean surfaces in classrooms and labs.
Workers in the ECU carpentry shop used PVC components to fabricate the stands. ECU housekeepers assembled the containers consisting of dry wipes with disinfecting solution added in a gallon-sized bucket. Moving services personnel assembled the wipe stands and delivered the containers for placement into classrooms and class labs.
Facilities services also handled the placement of thousands of safety signs and labels around campus and the placement of about 150 hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas of academic and administrative buildings on campus.
Every department on campus had workers take special steps to prepare campus for the fall semester.
Nedra Harris, Brody School of Medicine
Harris has been a fixture at the Brody School of Medicine for more than a quarter century.
She worked in mail services for 10 years, but for the past 18, Harris has been stationed in a glass booth at the entrance to the medical school, providing assistance for countless patients, visitors, students and staff.
But when access to the school was restricted due to the novel coronavirus, Harris agreed to step outside the safe confines of her booth to help screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms at the entrance to the ECU Physicians Brody Outpatient Center.
Since June, Harris has spent every day in the clinic — asking patients a series of questions to determine if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or if they have related symptoms.
“I like customer service work and I was eager to help out with the pandemic,” she said. “I knew that if I took precautions, that I would be safe. And it does feel good to be able to help.”
Dr. LaNika Wright, Student Health Services
On the frontlines during the pandemic, personnel at Student Health Services (SHS) have been adapting to ever-changing information and procedures from local, state and national health officials.
“One of the greatest challenges has been ensuring we are providing up-to-date and current information to our students, and also making sure we have the time and resources to provide quality care,” said Wright, SHS director.
Wright helped create and update policies and protocols for the return to campus while also planning for new ways to help keep students healthy.
“SHS has restructured our schedule and workflow to ensure we can keep our patients safe and provide quality care,” Wright said. “We added telehealth for some appointments and drive-thru testing to meet the needs of the students.”
Karen Kus, College of Business
As the executive director of the Center for Student Success, Kus was tasked with helping new and transfer students make a smooth transition to college while helping everyone adjust to the new block scheduling and virtual classes.
The college created a video to reassure students and has been planning virtual career fairs, and Kus said administrative staff and IT personnel have played a major role in keeping the college operational during the pandemic.
“I’m very grateful to be connected with such an amazing group of people,” Kus said.
Amber Arnold, Pirate Academic Success Center
Arnold said staying connected to current students while building relationships with new ones has been crucial in preparation for the fall.
“We rely on our ‘open door policy’ where students can stop by whenever just to talk, get advice, and know that someone cares about them,” said Arnold, assistant director for student success at the center. “Now that we are teleworking, we have to be intentional in our efforts to remain present for them.”
Arnold and her team helped create an online Canvas course to help incoming freshmen adjust to online learning, while organizing Facebook Live and Microsoft Teams sessions. They also maintained contact with current students, offering online appointments and tutoring.
Diane Majewski, Honors College
Maintaining a sense of community and engaging students are more important than ever for Majewski, the Honors College director of programming and special projects.
“Students come here knowing that they’re going to be a person and not a number,” she said.
Majewski began working on building that sense of community this summer with a program called HCTV, the college’s virtual orientation that lasted two months until freshmen moved into Gateway Residence Hall on Aug. 6.
“We’ve had to completely redesign everything that we do, and we’ve had to take a look at where is there value in something that’s virtual,” Majewski said. “It needs to be more than just a Zoom meeting. Can we take something that’s bland and dry information and turn it into a game that makes it interesting and fun and creative?”
Josh Pitzer, College of Engineering and Technology
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor pandemic kept Pitzer from his appointed rounds.
With so many faculty teleworking, Pitzer became the unofficial mailman of the College of Engineering and Technology, picking up, logging and keeping track of more than 500 packages delivered to faculty and others so they could be prepared for the start of the fall semester.
Some days the back of his pickup truck would be loaded with packages, while other days he operated a forklift to unload freight deliveries from larger trucks.
Pitzer worked with ECU and private company personnel in the Innovation Design Lab to help produce face shields. Married to a doctor and with previous experience in biosafety, he was a perfect fit to serve on the college’s Reopening Task Force.
Lauren Thorn, Student Affairs
As associate dean of students, Thorn has been busy since March, when ECU went to alternative class delivery.
It started with organizing ECU’s Call Center and continued with email responses to concerned parents and students. She helped with videos for virtual orientation and the creation of the plan for student isolation should they experience COVID-19 symptoms.
As an advisor for the Students’ Treasure Chest, Thorn helped with the distribution of $8.8 million in CARES Act funding to students, donations to the Student Emergency Fund and $500,000 in institutional and foundation funds that went to students. She said administrators reviewed almost 6,000 applications for help.
Read more about the unsung heroes of the Return of Pirate Nation at https://news.ecu.edu/2020/08/19/unsung-heroes/.