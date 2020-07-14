Hemp's use is recorded throughout history. Many it hemp was the first crop ever cultivated by mankind. Hemp fabric was even found wrapped around an infant's skeleton in the ruins of an ancient city in Turkey. The following timeline includes information from multiple sources:

Untapped harvest

Demand for CDB oil and other hemp products has farmers in eastern North Carolina looking at marijuana's cannabis cousin as a new cash crop. A five-part series from The Daily Reflector details its pitfalls and promise.

Tuesday: Eastern N.C. farmers eye hemp as the next great cash crop

Wednesday: Gold-rush mentality lures farmers into risky business of hemp

Thursday: Keeping crop 'legal' challenges hemp farmers

Friday-Saturday: Smokeable hemp remains source of controversy

Sunday-Monday: Cannabidiol oil popularity is pushing hemp demand, but what is CDB?