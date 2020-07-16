At first glance, raising hemp in eastern North Carolina seems as though it could be the saving grace for farmers seeking to replace crops like tobacco that are no longer as viable as they once were.
Demand for hemp oil, (cannabidiol, commonly abbreviated CBD), is growing by leaps and bounds annually. CBD users attest to its ability to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, and a myriad of chronic pains, although few studies have been conducted to back up the claims.
It is expected that consumer sales in the United States of cannabidiol products will reach around $1.8 billion by 2022 — an increase up from about $500 million in 2018. By 2025, it is projected to be a $26 billion business, according to market analysts.
Because of this rising demand, it seems growing hemp, a crop suited to eastern North Carolina’s climate, would be a foregone conclusion.
Unfortunately, the reality is not so cut and dried.
Laws, regulations
Many laws and regulations surrounding the once outlawed plant are still being debated and can be confusing. Federal and state laws don’t always agree.
State farmers — who must first obtain a license — have been allowed to grow the crop since 2017 under a pilot program with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture (NCDA).
Paul Adams, Industrial Hemp Program manager with the NCDA, said there are gray areas within existing laws. Forming policy around hemp, still considered an emerging crop, could take years, he said.
Hemp is still without established planting, fertilizing, and disease-repelling protocols. Approved pesticides and fungicides are very limited and all must be organic.
One of the most challenging aspects hemp farmers face concerns the chemical make-up of the plant. Because marijuana and hemp stem from the same genus, both plants produce cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.
For hemp to be considered legal, it can only contain a trace amount of THC, no higher than 0.3 percent. By contrast, marijuana’s average THC levels range between 4 and 17 percent, and can it contain levels up to 28 percent.
Hemp farmers want to maximize the level of CBD in their crop, but a high level of CBD also can mean a high level of THC.
A number of factors can cause THC levels to spike. According to Bertie County farmer Kirk Copeland, it is the biggest risk farmers face during growth.
Copeland, who owns Featherstone Farms with his brother, Sid, said that many times the circumstances that raise THC levels are out of the farmer’s control.
Factors such as weather, plant stress, climate, soil type, a plant’s genetics and even the time of harvest all can affect levels.
Tyler Mark, a production economics professor at the University of Kentucky who researches hemp, said it’s possible hemp can go “from being a legal crop one day to being an illegal crop the next, in terms of THC content.”
If a crop tests “hot,” (over 0.3 percent) it becomes marijuana and under the law it must be destroyed — the entire field is burned to the ground. The testing — and destruction if deemed necessary — are added costs for the farmer, on top of losing any profits he might have seen.
“You don’t need to lose the family farm just because a plant went off the rails, through no fault of the farmer,” Copeland said. “For instance, last year we had 33 days of dry weather. And although hemp is not tobacco, it is similar. Dry weather on tobacco will make it thicker, leathery. It has the chance to do the same thing to hemp — but it could make it test hot because it gets stressed. Even the wrong fertilizer feeding, I understand, can make it test hot.”
Copeland feels the 0.3 percent law is unfair and penalizes farmers who are doing their best to only raise hemp.
“We are trying to grow a great product and we want it to have as much (CBD) oil as possible, and we are doing due diligence,” he said. “But we do not want to lose the opportunity to grow hemp. I don’t want to grow ‘hot’ hemp. I don’t want to do anything to jeopardize my license. “
Copeland, like many advocates for the crop, would like to see the legal limit of TCH in hemp be raised to 1 percent.
“This amount would still be well below the amount that could induce a high,” Copeland said. “If someone is trying to grow marijuana, they want the TCH level to be somewhere in the teens.”
Besides giving farmers more leeway, setting the legal limit to 1 percent would give the United States a better position competing globally. THC caps vary country to country, and many have already set the legal limit at 1 percent.
“The future of hemp is 1 percent max THC, if farmers are going to be able to compete in a global market,” said Richard Rose, who has worked in the hemp food industry for 25 years.
Another unreasonable law, according to some growers, is the mandate to harvest a field within 15 days of collecting samples for THC tests. Producers say 15 days is not enough time to get a lab test report and harvest the field.
Risky business
Farmers also have to be wary of suppliers and buyers looking to get rich on the CBD oil craze.
Copeland describes the current hemp market being much like the Wild West. Because there are so few industry regulations, farmers are susceptible to disreputable companies selling plants and seeds allegedly of one kind, that turn out to be another.
Also, in the last two years, many farmers have been plagued by buyers not honoring contracts, which resulted in lawyer fees and stockpiles of unsold hemp. In storage, mold can become an issue and CBD levels can begin to decline.
Copeland is in litigation with a grower for selling him a different plant than the one he expected.
“This past year, we had reputable companies tell us it was one plant, and when it came down to harvest, it was not that plant at all. We now have a full-time lawyer,” he said. “It gets expensive.”
Copeland still has hemp left over from last year to sell; the difficulty is in getting a fair price.
“We’ve had offers that are ridiculously low, but we are losing time,” he said, noting the CBD oil content could be diminishing.
“The price is well below what the input is,” Copeland said. “But at some point, some money is better than no money.”
Copeland said it is highly doubtful he will plant hemp this year.
In fact, he doesn’t know of any farmers planting the crop this year, “though there may be some farmers out there willing to risk it one more year,” he said.
Many of his peers who gave the crop a shot are getting out of the hemp business completely.
Not giving up
Copeland said he and his brother are not ready to give up on hemp.
“We would be open to a good contract. It is a great plant — I know from personal use. I continue to use it for my ailments, because I’m getting old,” he said, laughing. “It is a wonderful thing.
“We still want it to work. We are pulling for it,” Copeland added. He said it is not just a passing health fad.
“There are too many people in their 50s — even their 30s — who use it on a regular basis,” Copeland said.
He thinks CBD oil will one day be a common household item, as prices come down more and more.
“But it is not quite there yet,” he said.
Bertie County Extension Agent Billy Barrow said he does not see hemp being grown extensively throughout the county in the future.
“You won’t see as much of it grown here as you have in the past,” he said. “We won’t see the returns on it that we had early on. There is a lot of uncertainty in the industry. But there are few farmers that are not ready to give up on it just yet.
“The laws keep changing and continue to be reinterpreted,” Barrow said. “Some think the changes in laws make it easier, some think the new laws will make it much harder to grow. I just tell people to be carious going into it.”
Michael Bowman, founding chair of the National Hemp Association said growing hemp is the dawn of a new era.
“But, we need infrastructure, education and genetics,” he said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but there is a very exciting future for those who want to be a part of that community.”
Copeland said, “Hemp has got its place here. We just really don’t know where it is right now.”