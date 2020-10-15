Update
Most of the president’s speech focused on construction of the southern border wall, the tariff’s imposed on China the limits he’s placed on immigration and what he called Joe Biden’s ineffectiveness while serving in the U.S. Senate and as vice president.
He then ended his speech with a pledge.
“We are going to keep on working, we are going to keep on fighting and we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning,” Trump said.
“We are one people, one family, one glorious nation under God. With the incredible people of North Carolina we have made America wealthy again, we have made America strong again, we have made America proud again. And we will make America safe again and we will make America great again.
A T-shirt salesman and farmer at a rally in Greenville for Donald J. Trump said the president has benefited their businesses and deserves a second term.
They among the thousands who gathered at the Pitt County fairgrounds this morning to sell collectibles and board buses to the campaign rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley said it's estimated 5,000 people are present for the president's 1 p.m. speech.
Jonas Williams of Greensboro has sold Trump T-shirts, hats and placards since the president "came down the escalator."
Williams was among a half-dozen black vendors plying their wares at the fairground. He said the president has been a boom for his business.
"I was always selling paraphernalia. I would go to sports events. But Trump has took it to another level," Williams said. "The enthusiasm from the people, sales are just off the chain. It's been a boom to my economy."
Chris Hobbs of Clinton brought his daughters Madelyn and Molly.
"We appreciate what he has done for our country. He has helped us. Been very focused on the economy has helped us." Attending the rally will be a good life lesson for his daughters.
Hobbs grows grains and sweet potatoes along with raising poultry and hogs.
When China stopped buying grains in retaliation for tariffs the president placed on the country, Hobbs said it was an economic hardship, but a necessary one.
"It was going to be an ongoing pain. What was done with China was a temporary pain. It's the process of doing what needs to be done to get to where you need to go," Hobbs said."It had to be done." And it paid off, he said.
"In the last few weeks there have been historic orders for grains. I store grains and it's been very beneficial for me and family," Hobbs said.
More importantly, the president acknowledged the economic hardship created by the tariffs and provided a $28 billion farm relief package that cushioned the losses, Hobbs said.