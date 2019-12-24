Giving customers a place to record memories won Sup Dogs its second first-place prize in the 2019 Uptown Storefront Decorating Contest.
More than a dozen businesses participated in this year’s event, according to a news release from Uptown Greenville, the contest’s sponsor.
“Everyone truly did a great job and it really makes you want to come to the uptown area,” said Marilyn Reichstein, Sup Dogs’ general manager, and the creator of the restaurant’s holiday display.
Sup Dogs’ display features and outside wall of poinsettias. Owner Bret Oliverio inspired the design, Reichstein said.
“When families come here a lot they’ll take pictures outside,” Reichstein said. “So Bret said something about having a designated place to take a photo. That way you can have a festive photo and still be in front of Sup Dogs.”
Reichstein cut up bouquets of artificial poinsettias and hung each bloom individually on the restaurant’s front wall.
Holiday stickers filled the windows.
“It was so much fun to decorate. We did garlands around the entire rail system, the rooftop, with red rows,” Reichstein said. “That way, no matter what side you are coming from, you can see it from every direction.”
“It was a group effort and such a fun thing to do with everybody,” she said. “It’s important for businesses to join in the holiday festivities.
“Life is so busy and I think this makes everybody take time to slow down and really enjoy the spirit of the holiday,” she said. “Clearly we are all still working, but it brings you more joy while you’re working or if you are out and about shopping and stop to get lunch.”
Businesses were encouraged to transform their brick-and-mortar establishments into glowing facades with light creations and winter wonderland displays, according to the news release, according to the Uptown Greenville news release.
Merchants incorporated holiday decorations, such as trees, snowmen, snowflakes, window art and twinkling lights.
Storefronts were voted on by the public through an online voting tool hosted on Uptown Greenville’s social media platforms. Nearly 200 voters were cast. Voters were encouraged to consider originality, light displays, and overall appearance.
Each winner receives a gift card to an uptown merchant.
Along with Sup Dogs, The Sojourner won second place and The Greenville Museum of Art won third place.