A challenger in the Pitt County Board of Commissioners District B race formally filed with the Pitt County Board of Elections on Thursday.
Daniel Van Liere, director of governmental relations for Vidant Health, exceeded the required number of signatures needed to be placed on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate, Pitt County Board of Elections Director Dave Davis said.
Van Liere filed his notice of candidacy and paid the required $127 filing fee later in the day.
“I have spent my career collaborating with local, state, and federal officials to improve transportation, healthcare, and economic opportunities across eastern North Carolina,” Van Liere said. “I graduated from ECU, met my wife here, and have chosen to raise my family here — in Pitt County — because I know its potential.”
Davis reported his office found 1,723 signatures were certified out of the 2,638 Van Liere and his supporters collected. The required petition amount was 1,578 signatures, he said.
“It has been extremely time-consuming and it has been frustrating at times,” Van Liere said. “We had to be creative in how we could go and meet people and try and tell our story. All we were doing is asking for an opportunity. This is what this is, an opportunity to earn their vote in November.”
Van Liere called the signature gathering experience “extremely humbling” because many people slammed the door in his face. Others said they wouldn’t sign because they didn’t know him, even though he wanted to share his story and reasons for running.
“If everyone had to go through this process I think our ballots would look completely different,” Van Liere said. “It was an opportunity for me to have conversations with the people of Pitt County and it’s certainly an experience I’ll never forget.”
Among the people who did talk to him, Van Liere said that no matter their political affiliation all wanted a choice.
Incumbent Republican Commissioner Tom Coulson filed for re-election in December but no Democrat filed to challenge him.
Van Liere said in December he filed as an unaffiliated candidate because it reflects who he is personally and professionally. He said change is needed in Pitt County.
“Since my candidacy was announced, Pitt County has been downgraded to a Tier 1 county by the North Carolina Commerce Department, Camping World has announced the forthcoming closing of the Overton’s distribution center and Vidant Health is reeling from financial hardships,” he said. “The residents of District B deserve a commissioner that will be proactive in working with business and industry leaders to generate positive economic growth in the county.”
While improving the county’s economy is important, Van Liere said he is more than a single-issue candidate.
“As we face the dawn of a new decade, we find ourselves with an opportunity to shape a path that will have long-lasting impacts, not only on Pitt County, but all of eastern North Carolina,” he said.
“This board directly impacts the health and well-being of our families, our schools, our emergency services, and our economy,” Van Liere said. “The board needs to be adaptable, innovative, and willing to strategically invest in moving our county into the future.”