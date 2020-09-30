A Turnbury Drive vape shop open for months can no longer sell smoking devices now that the city has taken action to require a special-use permit.
City officials learned that M.E.A. Tobacco & Vape was operating in Turnbury Square Shopping Center, next to A.J. McMurphy's, after discussions with another tobacco shop owner, said city planner Elizabeth Blount.
Officials visited the shop and informed owner Mohamed Ali that he needed a permit to operate. The only permit he qualifies for does not allow him to sell glass pipes and other apparatus. The Board of Adjustment granted him that permit last week.
“It’s unfortunate," Ali said later. "We were not expecting them to bring this up after we had been open four or five months.”
Five years ago the General Assembly adopted legislation that prevents city's from issuing business licenses. Since that occurred Greenville and communities across North Carolina have businesses that open without checking the city's zoning and permitting requirements.
Ali said the business opened following significant remodeling of what used to be a second-hand store.
“I do believe we have improved the look for the (center) and surrounding businesses,” Ali said.
After being in operation for several months, Ali said a city official went to the shop and said he couldn’t sell glass devices because the business was near a multi-family housing complex. The official also said Ali needed a special-use permit to operate his business.
“I can sell vape products. I just can’t sell any glass pipes, anything that’s made out of glass. Everything else is fine, it’s just that one thing,” he said.
During Thursday’s meeting of the Greenville Board of Adjustment, chairman Michael Glenn asked if Ali was clear on the requirements, including removing the smoking apparatus. Ali said yes.
The board unanimously approved permit authorizing him to operate the business as a class 1 shop if it meets six conditions set in the permit:
- No retail sale of any smoking apparatus.
- Advertisements shall not cover more than 25 percent of its windows and doors.
- No loitering or outdoor activities are permitted.
- It cannot operate as or evolve into a hookah cafe or class 2 shop.
- No smoking is permitted on the premises.
- It must comply with federal, state and local laws.
Blount said the shop had sold water pipes, hookah pipes, bowls, water bongs and similar products. Such sales are allowed with a class 2 permit.
A class 2 tobacco shop permit could not be granted because the shop is within 500 feet of a condominium complex, Blount said.
Other permits approved during Thursday's meeting allowed:
- A bed and breakfast at 1105 E. Fifth St.
Christopher Woelkers has operated the 5th Street Inn at the location for 12 years. The city’s criteria for operating a B&B requires the permit to be renewed periodically. No special conditions were included for permitting.
Renovation work has been underway in recent months, Woelkers said.
“We’ve had a challenging year but are looking for better days ahead,” he said. “It’s been a very rewarding business for the last 12 years.”
- A permit to place a mobile home at 402 Forlines Road.
The property is near Creekside Elementary School and is surrounded by woodlands, a vacant lot and a residential mobile home.
The property is located in a 100-year floodplain so the structure has to be elevated two feet above the base flood elevation of 25 feet, Blount said. A building permit and final elevation certificate also is required, Blount said.
- A permit to place a child care facility at 901 Staton Road, which is near the ECVC Recycling Center.
The building is permitted for an elementary school so Greenville Community Services wants to operate a Head Start program at the location. Robert Greer, speaking for Greenville Community Services, said the goal is to consolidate several Head Start locations at the center.
Blount said playground equipment was added to the site without a site plan. A plan must be submitted and approved before the childcare center opens, she said.
Other conditions include following city buffer regulations, no principal or accessory building will be located within 50 feet of any adjoining property or public street right-of-way.
The facility also has to comply with city and state licensing regulations along with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services regulations.
- A permit to operate a childcare facility at 118 W. Fire Tower Road.
PBLA already operates two childcare facilities in Beaufort County, speaker Jason Carrow said. This site will be the business’ first Pitt County location.
Blount said the one recommended condition is the facility has to comply with city and state licensing regulations along with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services regulations.