The Commission on Cancer, a program of the American College of Surgeons focused on quality, has granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at the Marian L. Shepard Cancer Center at Vidant Beaufort, as well as re-accreditation to The Outer Banks Hospital and re-accreditation as an Academic Comprehensive Cancer Program to Vidant Medical Center.
To earn this recognition, a cancer program must meet several quality care standards, be evaluated periodically and maintain excellence in the delivery of patient-centered care.
“We are proud of the team members at Vidant Beaufort, The Outer Banks Hospital and Vidant Medical Center for their tireless work to care for those battling cancer,” said Todd Hickey, chief clinical network development officer for Vidant Health.
The Commission on Cancer accreditation program provides a framework for the cancer programs at Vidant Beaufort, The Outer Banks Hospital and VMC to improve quality of care through various cancer-related programs focusing on prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care.
“We continuously strive to provide the best cancer care as close to home as possible for our patients and their caregivers,” said Dr. Emmanuel Zervos, executive director of Vidant Cancer Care and professor, Division of Surgical Oncology at ECU Brody School of Medicine.
“Through our nine-hospital network, Vidant Cancer Care is uniquely aligned to do this throughout eastern North Carolina,” Zervos said. “Recognition of our efforts by the American College of Surgeons through these accreditations exemplifies our commitment to the communities and patients we serve.”
When patients receive care at a Commission on Cancer facility, they have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient-centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.