Vidant Health hospitals have received several American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for their work in treating stroke, diabetes, cardiac arrest, heart attack, and heart failure.
These awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
“Meeting our mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina means tackling chronic conditions that affect so many in our region,” said Teresa Anderson, PhD, RN, NE-BC, vice president of quality at Vidant. “Vidant’s participation in Get With The Guidelines® demonstrates our commitment to quality care. The system is proud to be a part of the American Heart Association’s efforts to turn guidelines into lifelines.”
Vidant Health hospitals receiving recognition include:
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital: Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Vidant Chowan Hospital: Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Vidant Edgecombe Hospital: Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- Vidant Medical Center: Heart Failure Gold Plus and Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, Resuscitation Gold Plus for Neonates/Infants, Stroke Gold Plus: and Target: Stroke Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center Gold and NSTEMI Gold
- Vidant North Hospital: Stroke Bronze
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital: Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
- The Outer Banks Hospital: Stroke Silver Plus and Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll
“We are pleased to recognize Vidant Health for their commitment to diabetes, stroke and heart care,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
Stroke, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which includes heart failure, heart attack and cardiac arrest, are among the leading causes of death in the nation. About 647,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, that’s one in every four deaths. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of hospitalization in North Carolina. The state also has a higher burden of diabetes and stroke.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Stroke kills about 140,000 Americans each year, accounting for one out of every twenty deaths. In Eastern North Carolina, the stroke death rate is even higher, highlighting the need for preventative and rapid care.
“Our care teams have a firsthand understanding of the impact stroke has on our region,” said Dr. Stuart Lee, Vidant Medical Center chief of neurosurgery and director of the neuroscience service line. “Rapid access to high-quality stroke care leads to positive outcomes and Vidant has worked hard to build a system of care that meets the needs of our patients. The Get With The Guidelines® achievement awards are an honor and I am proud of the care teams involved.”