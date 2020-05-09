Pitt County’s leisure and hospitality industry was hard-hit in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Friday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
The department, which houses the Division of Employment Security, released data from March about unemployment benefit claims, including details about the applicants’ demographics, the industries impacted, and the number of claims received from each of the state’s 100 counties.
There were 339,885 initial unemployment claims filed between March 1-31, with 282,947 of the claims citing the pandemic as the reason for the job loss, according to the information released Friday. April stats were not reported.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on March 10 due to the COVID-19 situation. State officials said the uptick in initial claims since that time has been unprecedented.
Pitt County had 4,553 initial claims filed in March with 3,680 stating the pandemic was the close of job loss.
There were 1,538 claims filed by workers in the leisure and hospitality industry which includes motels/hotels, restaurants, bars, museums, historic sites, amusement parks, fitness centers, concerts, performing arts and other leisure areas.
The data didn’t break down how many of the 1,538 claims were related to the pandemic.
Education and health services was the second largest group of claims filed, with 804, followed by trade, transportation and utilities with 578 claims; finance and business services with 432 claims; and manufacturing with 200 claims. A total of 539 claims fell in the category of unclassified/unknown.
Other details about individuals who filed unemployment claims are:
- Female: 2,813
- Male: 1,733
- Other: 7
- Black: 1,766
- White: 2,249
- Other race: 281
As defined by the U.S. Department of Labor, an initial claim is a claim filed by an unemployed individual after separation from an employer, which serves as a request to determine basic eligibility for the unemployment insurance program. Not everyone who applies for benefits will be eligible to receive payments.
Friday’s information includes continued claims data, a category that tracks ongoing, week to week claims for support, according to a commerce department news release.
People claiming and receiving unemployment insurance benefits are required to file a weekly certification that confirms their employment status on a regular basis. The count of continued claims is considered a good indicator of labor market conditions for the time period covered, the release said.
In the continued claims category, Pitt County had 1,992 claimants with 1,348 related to COVID-19.
There have been 1,085,276 unemployment claims filed between March 15 and May 7 with 907,533 related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state has paid $1.44 billion in unemployment benefits to 470,000 people.