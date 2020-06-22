The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC) has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website: www.visitgreenvillenc.com.
The website went live in late May and will be updated often to help tell the area’s story and showcase the “wonderful and diverse places, people, and things Greenville-Pitt County offer to help inspire increased visitation and exploration,” a news release stated.
“An engaging, content-driven website is such an important component of successful destination marketing,” said Andrew Schmidt, president & CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “We look forward to utilizing our new website to promote Greenville-Pitt County and drive visitation to our tourism partners.”
Visit Greenville, NC began working with Simpleview on this website redesign project in August to prepare for a launch this spring. Simpleview is the worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing, revenue generation, and mobile technologies for destination marketing organizations (DMOs).
Simpleview works with nearly 1,000 travel, tourism, and convention-marketing customers on six continents, from towns of less than 30,000 to world capitals, including 18 of the top 20 U.S. meeting destinations, and most of the largest cities in North Carolina.
“We are so excited to finally share the new website with both our community and potential visitors,” said Sierra Jones, director of communication and marketing for Visit Greenville, NC. “The new website will be a repository for positive and informational content to help tell our destination’s story and continue to grow and strengthen our tourism industry in Greenville-Pitt County.
“While the timing of the launch was not what we anticipated, we believe our new website will provide travel inspiration to visitors and residents to help our local economy recover from the effects of the pandemic,” Jones said.
In 2018, visitors spent more than $260 million in Greenville-Pitt County across leisure, sports, and meetings markets, with a higher economic impact expected for 2019 when county tourism figures are released by Visit North Carolina in August.
Officials said. the new Visit Greenville, NC website will provide enhanced and targeted content focused on increasing travel and bookings in those markets to continually generate occupancy tax and sales tax revenue to help the Greenville-Pitt County economy and tourism businesses rebound from the negative effects of the pandemic.
Alerts on the homepage address current travel conditions, resources on safety measures being taken, and business recovery resources for our tourism partners in Greenville-Pitt County.
The website includes industry sections for sports, meetings, and weddings to help potential planners in those markets see all the available venues, facilities, and planner services Greenville-Pitt County has to offer when planning a large event.
Greenville-Pitt County tourism partner businesses will be listed and categorized under Where to Stay, Eat and Drink, Things to Do, and more. Listings on the Visit Greenville, NC website are free for all Greenville-Pitt County businesses, venues, attractions, and organizations determined to be tourism-related.
Tourism partners that would like to be listed, learn more about managing their own listings, and receive updates on future training sessions should email sierra@visitgreenvillenc.com for more information.
The website features destination photography contributed by local photographers, as well as a new blog page to share original and editorial content and news. The homepage also incorporates user-generated content by Instagram users with public accounts that tag @visitgreenvillenc and use #visitgreenvillenc when they share photos of their Greenville-Pitt County experiences.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to tag and use the hashtag for an opportunity to have their photos featured on the new Visit Greenville, NC website, shared across Visit Greenville, NC social media platforms, and in other marketing projects.