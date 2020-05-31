For many teachers, packing up their classrooms to prepare for summer break has always been bittersweet. It means saying goodbye to another group of students who spent the better part of nine months with them.
Usually, the nostalgia is tempered with the excitement of kids and teens who can hardly wait to go running out those doors. But that didn’t happen this year.
“We were at school on March 13th saying, ‘Guys, we’ll see you Monday,’ and then it was like, ‘No, you won’t,’” said G.R. Whitfield School math teacher Lynnly Martin. “It has broken us. It has been hard.”
The pandemic that shuttered schools also erased awards ceremonies, end-of-school assemblies, class parties and most other traditional ways of saying goodbye. But during the shutdown, some teachers have been using social media to say hello to students from the past, and the response has helped them close the book on what has been a difficult year.
For D.H. Conley history teacher Eric Sawyer, the look back started shortly after Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order. Sawyer, who has been head coach of the school’s swim team for 15 years, began posting old team photos on his Facebook page. The series continued with former team members commenting and sharing memories.
Then, in early May, he went a little deeper, “For Teacher Appreciation Week, I’d love for my former students to reply to this post and tell me how you are doing,” begins Sawyer’s post, which was an idea he borrowed from a few of his colleagues.
He was not prepared for the response. There were hundreds of comments, including some from students he taught or coached almost two decades ago.
“You were one of the highlights of my high school experience,” one student, a recent college graduate, wrote. “You were always so encouraging and kind, and I’m so thankful that you taught me.”
Dozens of others also wrote — history students, swimmers and even teens who only knew Sawyer from a school trip he chaperoned — to tell him they had finished college and started working or had gotten married and started a family.
“I really had no expectation of exactly who I would hear from,” Sawyer said. “I was completely overwhelmed, not only by the number but by what they had to say. It was very humbling and very appreciated.”
The messages came at a good time, shortly after the announcement that the state’s public school students would not be returning to class this year. Sawyer, who has been an educator for more than 25 years, was feeling out of place as an online instructor.
“I love being in the classroom with the kids,” he said. “I miss that. That’s the way you can really make history interesting, making it connect for them, and it’s not just a bunch of dates and old, dead men but how does it relate to them and to do it with a little bit of humor. It’s hard to do the humor online.”
Comments from former students continued to come in for more than a week. Sawyer replied to every one, striking up online conversations with people he had not heard from in years.
“It really was a boost,” he said. “It really was kind of nice to hear the words and see the names and put them with the faces.”
This year was not the first time that Martin has invited students to give her an update during Teacher Appreciation Week. But there has probably never been a year that their words have meant more.
“Typically during Teacher Appreciation Week, every school I’ve been in there’s something great that happens. The principals do something or the PTA,” Martin said, adding that this year, Whitfield teachers were served lunch outside due to distancing requirements.
“That was nice, but you didn’t get any interaction with the kids,” she said. “I think because I didn’t get the hugs and the things like that with the kids this year, I felt like I needed to hear from my kids (former students).
“I felt like I just needed a virtual hug from kids I’ve taught in the past, just to keep me going.”
Students from about half a dozen schools where Martin has taught over her 32-year career embraced the idea. Many were from math classes, but some were from her days of coaching at Wellcome Middle School.
“You gave me my first opportunity to play organized ball,” wrote one student, who has completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. “You taught me many life lessons in maturity and how to bounce back.”
Martin suspects that having to teach their children at home during the pandemic prompted some of her former students to think back on their teachers’ efforts. Her Facebook post also drew some comments from parents who thanked her for working to help their children.
She read and reread their comments, writing back to congratulate students and to tell them she is proud of what they have accomplished.
“It helped a lot,” she said. “It’s not the same (as being with her students) but it warmed my heart, and sometimes you need to have your heart warmed.”
Conley dance teacher Jill Williams wasn’t looking for heart-warming comments when she posted her teaching history on Facebook this spring. She was simply announcing that, after 31 years — 21 of them at Conley — she is retiring.
But the comments came anyway, not only from peers congratulating her on her retirement but from students thanking her for her influence in their lives.
“You taught me way more than just dance,” one wrote. “I’m so grateful for all of your advice and life lessons along the way.”
Their words provided a lift in a semester that has, in many ways, been a letdown. Williams had been planning her retirement for two years; this was not the way she had thought this part of her life would end.
Students had rehearsed for an end-of-the-year performance that would not take place. Williams had choreographed a special piece intended to be the last one staged in her teaching career.
“That was very hard to walk away from that,” she said. “I was not going to be able to ever do that piece.”
In recent weeks she has made peace with that, along with the fact that her June 1 retirement means she won’t get to see her seniors graduate. Instead, she wrote letters that she gave them when they came to school to pick up their caps and gowns.
“It was our little way of saying goodbye,” Williams said. “I got to say goodbye, not in the way that I would have normally but in a way that it still was closure.”
Martin is not sure she will ever have closure on the spring semester of 2020. Even though she will have a chance to continue to see many of her students next year at Whitfield, things will have changed.
“It’s just a weird end,” she said. “It’s like a TV show that’s on the air and all of a sudden they stopped filming it and you’re like, ‘What happened in the end?’ Now all my favorite characters are gone, and I don’t know when I’m going to see them again. The next time I see them again, it’s a different show. That’s kind of what this is going to be.”
Still, she is grateful that while she could not be at school, she found comfort in the words of students she welcomed into her classroom over the years. As she had time to reflect on a career that has spanned more than three decades, seeing her former students succeed assured her that it was time well spent.
“There’s a lot that goes wrong in education, and we’re not perfect,” she said. “(But) I made the right choice. … That makes me realize that what I do makes a difference.”