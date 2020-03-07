STOKES — It is hard for children to enjoy spring break when they are hungry.
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina reported that in fiscal year 2019, nearly 8,400 Pitt County children were without reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.
So when the one source of a steady meal — school — temporarily closes, they face more insecurity about where they will get their next meal.
Volunteers from St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Friday began packing food boxes that will be distributed to nearly 300 children when Pitt County Schools begins its weeklong spring break on April 10.
The project is sponsored by Community Feed Our Children, a program that provides food assistance to children who receive free meals at school.
CFOC was launched because of concerns that some students participating in the free meal program weren’t getting regular meals on the weekend. Volunteers began packing backpacks with food that children could take home.
“There are 22,000 students in Pitt County Schools and 11,000 are in the free lunch program,” said James Hooker, CFOC program coordinator. “And 1,100 students get backpacks to have food on weekends.”
The CFOC program then expanded to provide two boxes of food to 250 families during the two-week winter break, Hooker said.
The organization is working to provide food to students who can’t travel to summer lunch programs offered by the school system and the food bank, Hooker said.
The Churches Outreach Network helps raise money to purchase the food, provides storage and organizes volunteers who pack the supplies, said Pastor Rodney Coles Sr., the network’s founder.
It will cost about $7,700 to pack the nearly 300 boxes being prepared for spring break, Coles said. The food is purchased from local supermarkets and the food bank.
The boxes include cereal, soup, boxed pasta, juice, canned pasta, noodles, tomato sauce and canned vegetables, trail mix, popcorn, cookies and chips.
Volunteers started packing boxes on Friday to ensure all will be completed by the time they are distributed on April 10.
Hooker said principals, social workers and counselors will identify the children who need the food and give their family vouchers.
Families will be able to pick up the food from JOY Soup Kitchen, located on Albemarle Avenue.
Bobby Purvis was among the church volunteers who packed boxes on Friday.
“There are a lot of people out here that need help and this is a praying time,” Purvis said. “We elders are the last of the old school and we have to show them what leadership is about.”
Part of leadership is helping someone out, especially if that someone is a child, he said.
Ella Howard, another volunteer, filled boxes with canned food. St. John focuses on volunteering in the community, she said.
“I love working with people and helping children, it makes it all worthwhile,” she said.