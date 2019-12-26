As 2020 dawns, a new election season looms. First up is a primary election in March.
Individuals who want to vote on March 3, must register by Feb. 7 unless they plan to participate in early voting, which allows them to register and cast a ballot at the same time.
This will be the first election requiring North Carolina voters to present state-approved identification to vote. The approved IDs include current driver’s licenses, certain student and employee identification cards and voter identification cards available from local election offices.
The Pitt County Board of Elections office, located in a dark blue building behind the county office building, started issuing voter ID cards in May.
The service is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on holidays and the days between the end of early voting and election day, a requirement of the state’s photo ID law, said Dave Davis, Pitt County elections director.
Those using an absentee ballot need to include a copy of their photo ID when they return the ballot.
Voters who vote by mail and do not enclose a copy of their photo ID when they return their ballot may have their ballot counted if they bring acceptable photo ID to the county board of elections before 5 p.m. on the day before the county canvass.