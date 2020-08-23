East Carolina University’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences soon will launch the 14th season of its signature Voyages of Discovery Series.
“The focus of Voyages this year is on climate, water and the environment, and features three uniquely qualified experts who promise to help us reimagine a better future, both locally and globally,” said Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, director of the series and professor of English.
The series is made possible through contributions from Harriot College’s Dean’s Advancement Council, WITN, Phi Kappa Phi, university organizations and many other friends and supporters. For more information or to contribute, visit Support the Series.
Katharine Hayhoe
The season opens Sept. 17 with a virtual, livestreamed event featuring Katharine Hayhoe, an atmospheric scientist at Texas Tech University, who will discuss “Climate Change: A Threat Multiplier.”
At Texas Tech, Hayhoe is an endowed professor in public policy and public law in the Department of Political Science and co-directs the Climate Center. She received a Bachelor of Science in physics from the University of Toronto, master’s and doctoral degrees in atmospheric science from the University of Illinois, and honorary doctorates from Colgate University and Victoria College at the University of Toronto. She was recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, Fortune’s 50 World’s Greatest Leaders and the United Nations’ Champion of the Earth in Science and Innovation.
“Dr. Hayhoe is a compelling scientist who knows how to engage nonexperts about why people react so differently to climate change and why realizing the bases of those reactions matters,” Johnson said.
Robert Bilott
On Feb. 4, 2021, ECU will welcome environmental attorney Robert Bilott, whose successful lawsuit against DuPont — for its toxic pollution of West Virginia streams — is the basis for the recent film, “Dark Waters,” starring Academy Award-winning actor Mark Ruffalo. Bilott will discuss “Dark Waters: The Story Behind the Environmental Legal Battle Exposing Corporate Coverup.”
Drawing from his book, “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty-Year Battle Against DuPont,” Bilott is expected to take the audience through the unforgettable legal drama about malice, manipulation and perseverance against the failings of environmental regulation.
“The story of Mr. Bilott’s years-long court battles in protecting everyday people from toxic pollution is truly compelling,” Johnson said.
To date, Bilott, a partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, has helped secure more than $1 billion in benefits for his clients exposed to contaminated drinking water. Among his many honors, Bilott was selected as one of the best lawyers in America for several years running, and in 2017, received the Right Livelihood Award, commonly known as the “Alternative Nobel Prize.”
Marshall Shepherd
On March 25, the series will conclude with American meteorologist, professor and director of the atmospheric sciences program at the University of Georgia, Marshall Shepherd. Shepherd, a leading international expert in weather and climate, and former president of the American Meteorological Society, will engage the audience through “Zombies, Sports, and Cola: Implications for Communicating Weather and Climate Science.”
“The title of Dr. Shepherd’s talk reflects this accomplished man, someone with a sense of humor and wider perspective, who enables us to better understand the serious threats to our environment,” Johnson said.
“We want the friends and patrons of Voyages to know — given our focus this year — that we are imposing on ourselves a ‘carbon tax’ in order to offset our speakers’ travel by donating to organizations that put carbon back into the ground,” Johnson said.
The Voyages series will continue its special-access speaker receptions prior to Bilott’s and Shepherd’s evening presentations. Receptions will have limited attendance.
Individual tickets to receptions and evening events are available through the ECU Central Ticket Office at 252-328-4788, 800-328-2787 or online at the Voyages ticket website. Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) should contact 252-737-1018 or ada-coordinator@ecu.ecu at least 48 hours prior to the event. Event dates, times and locations are subject to change.
Each Voyages presentation is free for ECU faculty, staff and students. Tickets are required. Visit the ticket office in the Main Campus Student Center with a valid ECU 1 Card to receive a free ticket.
Case studies guide future disaster response
Residents of North Carolina’s Outer Banks usually observe a mass exodus of visitors from the beach prior to a hurricane. Once the storm has passed, residents immediately clean up and repair their homes and businesses, getting ready for tourists to return. In this relatively small community that relies on summer tourism, it’s not uncommon to find those who work multiple jobs to stay afloat the rest of the year.
But what happens when catastrophic storms leave damage too extensive to fix in just a few weeks or months? In an article recently published by the journal Coastal Management, ECU cultural anthropologist David Griffith uses case studies from Puerto Rico and Honduras to explore how environmental change is intertwined with human migration. In a time when large storms and climate impacts are expected to increase, his findings may prove useful when managing future natural disaster responses.
Hurricane Mitch, which hit Honduras in 1998, and more recently, Hurricane María, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, brought attention to the patterns of human migration that can occur after natural disasters. Though the technicalities of the Honduran and Puerto Rican migrations to the United States resulting from the hurricanes were different — due mostly to the differing relationships the two entities had with the U.S. — both migrations played important roles in Honduran and Puerto Rican recovery efforts; and in the years since, migration has also become a commonly practiced part of both groups’ livelihoods.
Griffith’s research shows that environmental migration is just one form of the human migration scenario, and it is one that tends to build on the others. Additionally, environmental migration is often used to improve life through risk reduction, in addition to a livelihood constellation, or a combination of the two. For those who live on the Outer Banks, the idea of a livelihood constellation is not a new concept, as many take on multiple jobs to sustain their livelihood.
Griffith’s research was supported by the Army Research Office, an element of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory under award No. W911NF1810267 (Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative). The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies either expressed or implied of the Army Research Office or the U.S. government.