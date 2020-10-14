Waivers for the WIC Program will be extended through Nov. 22, according to Pitt County government news release.
The extension allows many services through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children to be completed by phone, the release said.
Other waivers include expanded choices for whole grains, milk and yogurt. Curbside and drop-off services are being offered for women needing breast pumps.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services is extending the waiver so recipients and staff can continue practicing social distancing, the new release said.
The WIC Program provides clients with nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services and healthy foods. It also helps clients find health care or other programs.
The WIC program services pregnant women, infants and children up to age 5.
Individuals who have been certified during the past year to receive WIC, may have been automatically issued benefits on their eWIC card and not know it.
“Pitt County staff continue to contact as many recipients as possible to make them aware that benefits have been loaded on their card,” said Robin Tant, nutrition program director. “Another easy way to determine the balance is by using the ‘Bnft app.’ It allows recipients to check their benefit balance, scan products on the store shelf to see if they are WIC-approved items and view their transaction history.”
Individuals who have been affected by job losses or who do not have enough food in the home, can contact the Pitt County Health Department WIC program at 902-2393. They also can also visit www.nutritionnc.com/mywic to locate their local WIC agency and apply.