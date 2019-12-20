The Pitt County Health Department is reinstating walk-in clinic hours for select services, the county’s public information office announced on Thursday.
The department has been operating under appointment-only hours because it has been implementing a new electronic health record system, staff has been undergoing training and some positions needed to be filled, the release said.
Walk-in clinics are available now for the following services:
- Pregnancy testing.
Birth control pick up.
- Depo Provera shots.
- Adult immunizations, including flu.
- Sexually transmitted disease treatment for individuals who already have a confirmed positive test. Appointments still must be made for STD screening examinations.
Walk-in hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 2-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, until capacity is reached.
Tuberculosis skin testing and reading only are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
“We extend a sincere thank you to our patients for working with us as we made a huge transition from paper to electronic health records,” said Dr. John Silvernail, health director.
Walk-in services will not be available on Dec. 31. The department also will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and on Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Future holiday closures may affect walk-in services. Individuals, who prefer to make an appointment can call 902-2449.