A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is open in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott announced during Monday's Board of Commissioners meeting.
An appointment is required to get the test.
Elliott said Walmart officials had talked with local officials for several weeks about offering the testing to individuals exhibiting symptoms of the virus and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 210 Greenville Blvd. SW, Greenville, NC 27834. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials.
Those eligible for testing must make an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual. When making an appointment, individuals will be screened to ensure they meet CDE eligibility for testing.
People being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. The test site is not available to those who walk up.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.
Processing of the tests and delivery of the results to the people tested and applicable health departments will be handled by eTrueNorth.
The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart healthcare professionals and eTrueNorth team members.
Testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
Individuals waiting for test results are directed to follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.
For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.