Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. FLOOD WATERS WILL WEAKEN THE BANKS MAKING THEM DANGEROUS. A FOLLOWUP PRODUCT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE A LITTLE LATER. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * FROM THIS EVENING TO WEDNESDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 9 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.8 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 13.1 FEET BY TOMORROW EVENING.THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER CAN BE EXPECTED. &&