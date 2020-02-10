Walstonburg resident John Holloman is bringing his love of “American Ninja Warrior” to Winterville with the opening of an obstacle course and ninja-style gym called Warrior Zone.
Holloman is a former contestant on Season Seven of the television show and is a possible contestant on the upcoming season.
He also serves as the operations director of New Directions Church, which hosts Greene County Ninja Warrior, an annual Ninja Warrior-style competition held in Snow Hill.
“I never intended on opening a facility. I was going to get a mobile course,” Holloman said. “From the time I felt like I was going to open it, it was only four months.
“It’s something I felt the Lord wanted me to do,” he said. “I know Winterville and Greenville is more of an action town. I knew a lot of people come here and with the colleges — Pitt Community College and East Carolina University — I’d knew we had a lot of people interested in doing it.”
Though considered a gym, Warrior Zone does not feature standard gym equipment like ellipticals, weights and treadmills. Instead, Warrior Zone is an obstacle course Ninja gym.
“It’s not your traditional style of gym,” Holloman said, “It’s a non-traditional gym. It’s not just for the supreme athlete. It’s for everybody. We have a big range of (participants).”
The more than 10,000 square foot gym features warped walls, a salmon ladder, wing nuts, devil steps and more.
“We have obstacles from the show. We always have coaches and staff on the floor to show people how to do it,” Holloman said.
To keep things fresh and exciting, the course changes weekly.
“That’s the part we like about ninja … It’s not the same sport with the same obstacles. It’s something you can come in and try it and it’s different,” Holloman said.
The gym is also divided into three levels — beginner, intermediate and advanced.
“It is for all ages,” Holloman said. “We want all kids who watch the show to try it. Adults, too. It’s a great way to stay fit.”
The sense of community associated with the sport was a driving factor behind Holloman’s passion for Ninja.
“It’s such an unusual sport and it’s a sport where everybody wants to see everybody succeed and beat the course,” he said. “It’s fun to cheer and see someone make it all the way through. It’s really a community thing. It’s competitive, but more of a community thing. You are trying to beat the course and not your opponent. It’s a friendly competition.”
Holloman strives for Warrior Zone to live up to its motto, “A place where community fun and fitness coincide.”
“We have a big influence on community and being fun, but as a result fitness happens,” Holloman said, adding he hopes everyone who visits the gym leaves “excited.” “I want them to leave excited because it’s a fun experience, but they also know they had a good workout. We want them to leave wanting more and we want them to get hooked on Ninja.”
In the future, Holloman hopes to expand the gym by offering outdoor obstacles.
“So we can do more obstacle course racing,” Holloman said.
Holloman also hopes to host in-house competitions that will be open to anyone who would like to participate.
Warrior Zone opened on Jan. 4 and employs nine people, including four trainers.
“We’re very excited. The staff, even after long days, leave smiling. We love people and we love Ninja,” Holloman said.
Follow “Warrior Zone” on Facebook and Instagram.