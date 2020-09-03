A broken water line disrupted traffic on Charles Boulevard and 14th Street before noon on Wednesday and officials said repairs likely will take several days.
The Greenville Utilities Commission had several crews on the scene on Wednesday afternoon, helping divert traffic and working to fix the problem.
Repairs likely will stretch through the end of the week, according to the City of Greenville. Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Steve Hawley, Greenville Utilities public information officer and communications manager, said engineers at the scene believe a contractor accidentally hit a line, which sent a stream of brown water down 14th Street, closing the right-hand lane of traffic heading toward Charles Boulevard.
On Charles, water bubbled up from underground, breaking apart asphalt in front of a Shell Gas Station and closing both lanes of traffic heading toward 10th Street.
Cars were instructed to turn either right or left onto 14th Street to avoid that part of Charles. Traffic on Charles heading toward ECU was merged into one lane.
Hawley said officials believe the contractor doing underground directional boring. Directional boring means digging a hole on one side of the road, going down and under the road, then coming back up the other side, he said.
“That way you don’t have to dig a trench to do things,” Hawley said.
He said GUC crews were digging down to locate the break and fix it.
“It will take a while, depending on how deep the break is. Part of Charles Boulevard was closed to allow us to get the crews and equipment onto the scene in order to make the repairs,” Hawley said.
Construction of a new off-campus apartment complex for East Carolina University students has been ongoing for several months in the area. The apartments are expected to be finished sometime this fall.