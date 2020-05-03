When the coronavirus pandemic forced First Presbyterian Church to called off this year’s Mayfest, it wasn’t only bargain shoppers that were disappointed. For 20 years, the yard sale, auction, dinner sale and golf tournament had been quite a social gathering for church members who spent extra time together preparing for the event.
But those that stand to lose the most are local nonprofit organizations that were hoping to receive a share of the $30,000 to $35,000 that the fundraiser generates and then gives away each year.
While the church is still considering whether Mayfest could continue in some form as Summer Fest or even Fall Fest, Associate Pastor Amanda Hines expects the fundraiser, sans yard sale, will come up short.
“We’re hoping to still raise some money, but it will be nowhere near the typical annual amount this year,” she said. “Maybe other events can be moved or maybe it can look a little different this year and raise some of the money. We can still help other people and be part of their good work.”
Across the nation, April was an especially cruel month for charities. Charity Navigator reported last month that among more than 4,500 nonprofit organizations surveyed, more than 80 percent reported that they are suffering financially. Almost three-quarters have had to cancel a fundraising event.
That trend continues closer to home, where May fundraisers ranging from the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life to Rocking Horse Ranch’s Derby Dash Bash have been unable to move forward as scheduled. Others, including First Chance for White Pants, a benefit for Methodist Home for Children, have been called off altogether due to uncertainty over when restrictions on public gatherings might be lifted.
Back in March, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was facing a similar forecast. As schools dismissed and restaurants closed their dining rooms, the church saw no way to host its seventh annual Stone Soup fundraiser, which was scheduled for April 8.
Instead, organizers opted to rebrand the event as “No-Show Stone Soup.” Supporters were asked to continue to give donations to support the church’s community food pantry, while getting nothing in return.
Surprisingly, the fundraiser, which offered no soup or pottery for sale, generated $42,000, surpassing last year’s total of $35,000.
“People have just given out of the goodness of their hearts and the compassion to help others in need,” said Suzanne Pecheles, who co-chairs the event with Miki Ragsdale and Ann Whichard.
Stone Soup has not been the only silver lining following six weeks of event cancellations. St. James United Methodist Church is donating more than $30,000 to 10 area nonprofits, despite being forced to call off what would have been its 28th annual Spring Fling.
“It’s just unbelievable that it’s not happening,” Chris Garcia, the church’s director of congregational engagement, said of the annual fundraiser, which has generated more than $1 million for area nonprofits in its history.
“When people apply for grants and we say we’re going to give grants to those people, we feel like we’ve made a commitment to them to support their ministries,” he said. “We want to continue to bless the people who are blessing the community. That’s why we feel strongly about fulfilling our commitment even though the event itself isn’t going to be held.”
Garcia said the reason the church was able to honor its commitments to organizations including ACES for Autism, Community Crossroads Center, Daughters of Worth and Third Street Academy is because of an endowment the church had created. Each year, any money that Spring Fling raised that exceeded the budgeted grants and expenses was set aside for a kind of “rainy day fund” to be used in case an event had to be canceled.
“I’ve always thought of it in terms of a twister or a weather event that would cause Spring Fling to be canceled,” Garcia said. “Who in the world that would have ever imagined that this would be the reason?”
When Christine Lysaght of ENC AMBUCS got a call from the church late last month, she was expecting to hear that the $6,000 grant that the organization was expecting from St. James would not be coming. Instead, she learned that the all-volunteer organization, which provides adaptive bicycles for people with disabilities, would receive the full amount.
“I was surprised,” Lysaght said. “Their commitment to the community is just astounding.”
ENC AMBUCS plans to use the money to purchase bikes to use to evaluate riders’ needs, along with some additional bikes to give away. Cost of the average bike that the all-volunteer organization provides is $800 to $1,000.
Sherry Thornton, interim executive director of the Carolina Pregnancy Center, was glad to learn that St. James would be able to honor its pledge to provide more than $2,500 in funding to the center, which continues to provide such items as car seats, baby formula and diapers to clients in need during the pandemic.
The funding is particularly needed, she said, because the center has had to cancel its own spring fundraiser, Golf Fore Life, which was scheduled for this week.
“It’s a blessing to us, especially considering on their end they had to cancel the whole event,” Thornton said. “We understand; we’ve had to do that, too. It just shows support in the community working together in this type of crisis and trying to help each other.”
Hines said First Presbyterian is looking for ways to continue to help as well. This is despite the fact that giving is down at the church, which like many across the nation, is feeling financial effects of the pandemic.
“The organizations that benefit are doing work year-round, making a difference in people’s lives every day,” she said. “That’s why we haven’t said everything is completely canceled.
“We want to make a difference in our community and make life better for other people.”