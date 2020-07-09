The National Weather Service wants public input on possible changes to its advisory system.
The weather service wants to know if the current “watch, warning and advisory” system confuses people, so the agency has launched an online survey to get input.
“There is research showing there is confusion with our current watch, warning and advisory system where some people think one is worse than the other when that is not our intent,” said Erik Heden, warning coordinator meteorologist with the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office.
The survey is an attempt to get people to weigh in on recommended changes which would eliminate the “advisory” category, Heden said. The survey started June 11 and will remain online until Aug. 21.
It consists of 10 questions and examples of how the system would be altered, Heden said.
The proposed changes are only for weather service products and do not involve weather forecasts offered by television and radio stations or weather apps.
Under its current system, “watch” means a significant weather event is possible. “Warning” means a significant event is about to happen or is happening in another location.
An “advisory” is an alert letting people know bad weather is in the forecast but it isn’t life-threatening.
“Sometimes people get the watch and warning confused, but this particular survey addresses the confusion with advisory,” Heden said. “Sometimes people think it’s worse than a warning.”
Under the proposed change the “watch” and “warning” language would remain but “advisory” along with headlines such as “special weather station” or “short-term forecast” would be eliminated and “plain language statements” will be used.
In one example on the survey website, a winter weather advisory usually starts with the headline “... WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM CST SATURDAY …”
Under the proposed change the advisory would begin with “... Light snow accumulation from 4 AM to 11 AM CST Saturday …”
According to the survey website, the simplified system of issuing just watches or warnings is a better match to the “prepare or act” operational structure used by community emergency managers throughout the country.
The nationwide survey can be found at weather.gov/moreheadcity under news headlines.