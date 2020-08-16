For Gracie Wheeley, one of the most exciting things about turning 5 today is that she is now officially old enough for kindergarten. Still, next week, she will find herself back at the same place she attended preschool.
Her parents didn’t hold her back, but COVID-19 did.
“It’s been hard,” Jennifer Wheeley, Gracie’s mother, said. “She thought she was going to ‘big-girl’ school, and now she’s kind of doing both.”
Gracie, who is starting kindergarten this week at Wintergreen Primary School, will spend next week at Christ’s Church near Winterville, where teachers will help her to complete her virtual learning assignments.
She is among thousands of Pitt County Schools students who will attend classes part-time due to state regulations designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The alternating-weeks schedule has many parents seeking new child-care alternatives.
Presenting challenges
“Remote learning and new school schedules present challenges if you’re a working parent,” Gov. Roy Cooper said last week in announcing a hotline to help families of school-age children find care.
For some business owners, including those who lost income during weeks of stay-at-home orders, the public school schedule is an opportunity to offer a service that is proving to be in demand. Although for most student the extended summer break officially ends Monday, extracurricular activity centers — from swimming pools and karate schools to ninja gyms — are opening their doors to welcome kids who will not be in school.
A place to go
T.J. and Jamie Sawyer, owners of Air U and Sawyer’s Fun Park, are marketing “Air University,” a full-day camp for students who need a place to go on alternate weeks. The program, which also offers single-day options, is designed to include assistance with online learning, plus games and activities.
“I’ve seen a few signs around town, here in Greenville, about the same idea,” T.J. Sawyer said of the new child-care offering. “We were brainstorming on how to help the community and also be able to open our facility during times that we are normally closed.”
The Sawyers earlier this year were forced to close their business due to restrictions on indoor trampoline facilities but reopened in late July, following Centers for Disease Control requirements for day-camp providers.
Rose’s Gymnastics and Training Center, which also was closed for months due to COVID-19, is expanding its child-care offerings this fall as well. In addition to its traditional after-school program, Rose’s is providing full-day care on weeks that children do not attend school.
“We’re keeping kids anywhere from afternoons only, to a couple of weeks of the month, to the combination,” Owner Darlene Rose said. “A parent who’s working doesn’t have to worry about whether their child is safe. ‘Are they doing what they’re supposed to? Do I have to have the kid in my office with me?’”
Rose said the new track-out camps are a blend of Rose’s after-school and summer-camp programs. Students will spend part of the day completing school assignments online and the rest in structured activities.
“We’re very fortunate that we have the space,” she said of her business’ classroom building. “The after-school and day-care situation has become our primary thing instead of an adjunct program.”
After 40 years in the business of teaching and coaching gymnastics, it is not a change that Rose ever would have anticipated. Classes that once included as many as 18 gymnasts have been reduced to a half dozen or fewer. Coaches are wearing masks and doing far less hands-on work with children.
“I’ve got a lot of people who depend on me for their livelihood, and I’m doing everything I can just to keep my doors open and to keep my people paid,” Rose said. “Who would have every thought it would last five months now?
“We’re ready to handle whatever we need to, and we’ll do it to the best of our ability. We don’t have a choice,” she said. “These parents don’t have a choice, and we can help them out, so we’re going to.”
Although Creative Arts Kids has remained open throughout the pandemic, owner Amy Boyd said the change in the school schedule has affected the way her business operates. In addition to adopting new distancing practices and sanitation procedures, the center is altering its program offerings.
A morning preschool program has been eliminated to make room for more school-age children who need supervision when they are not in the classroom.
“That’s kind of been hard, but that’s a decision we had to make,” Boyd said. “The school-age kids, the parents of those kids really needed it so they can work whereas the preschool parents were using it more as enrichment. We had to go with whose need was the most.”
Boyd and her husband, Jason, had been planning to expand their arts-focused child-care business to include a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) emphasis. But now they will use the extra space that they leased to accommodate virtual learners.
Boyd said some families who had initially signed on for child care the weeks that their students do not attend school are now making arrangements for their children to go full time at Creative Arts Kids, where they will complete their school work online. Others have requested morning transportation to middle schools that begin at 9 a.m., an hour after the start of many parents’ work day.
“I think parents are still very nervous about the decision (to send their children to their school for instruction),” she said. “The parents are being thrown for a loop, trying to juggle full-time work and the stress. I’m sure their work is more complicated because of COVID. But then having to worry about having child care and the child as a learner, it’s got to be a lot on their minds. We really empathize with them.”
Even parents who own their own businesses or have flexibility to work from home are concerned about overseeing their children’s learning at home, she said.
“Their attention span goes way down when there’s not an adult in the room,” Boyd said. “Things are going to be a lot more structured this fall, and a lot more is expected of them.”
Carol Preston, who has spent more than a decade serving as a substitute teacher for Pitt County Schools, has opted to stay out of the classroom this fall. Instead, she has offered to assist a few elementary school-age students with online learning.
“Some kids don’t do well just learning on a computer, and that’s why you need somebody there,” she said. “It causes so much stress for the parents because they have a job to do, that’s their livelihood.
“I feel really bad for those kids who do not have that parental support,” Preston said. “There are so many that are just going to fall through the cracks, not that our teachers aren’t going to do their best. I know they’re going to do their best.”
Wheeley, whose job allows her the flexibility of working from home, believes that her 10-year-old son, Xavier, will be able to handle virtual learning with little supervision. The rising fifth-grader at Wintergreen Intermediate School worked independently online last spring.
But Wheeley doesn’t think her 5-year-old would thrive in a virtual format, so Gracie will spend every other week at her former preschool, now named Christ’s Church Learning Center.
“She will have more structure. That’s kind of why we chose it,” Wheeley said, “and they’re much better teachers than I am.”
Administrator Bobbie-Jo Grinder said the center, which opened as a preschool in January 2019, had intended to add after-school care this fall. But the altered public schools schedule changed that plan.
“We said as long as we’re going to operate a half-day anyway for after school, we might as well meet the needs of the community around us and offer virtual week, full-day programming,” she said.
While supporting virtual learning, Grinder said the center does not intend for children to remain seated in front of a computer screen for several hours a day.
“They can go online, do some things they need to do and take a break but have it still be structured,” she said. “The interaction with others, whether it’s virtual learning or not, I think that interaction is going to be key.”
For parents, one of the key factors is expense. Grinder said families of public school students generally plan for minimal day care expenses once their children reach kindergarten.
Costs of various full-day programs in the area typically range from about $125 to $180 a week per child.
“You definitely want to celebrate when you don’t have day care (expenses) anymore,” Wheeley said. “That’s been a little bit of a gut punch. But what can you do? We don’t really have other options, so this is our best option.”
Wheeley and her husband considered waiting another year to avoid having Gracie start kindergarten during a pandemic. But they thought that would not be the best choice for a child who seemed so ready for school.
“She’s super excited,” Wheeley said. “(If) we hold her back we thought that would be worse than having to deal with these changes.
“We’re trying to stay as positive as we can, even though it’s a different start.”
The North Carolina hotline number, established to assist families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12, is 1-888-600-1685.