During the past two past weeks, the two major stock market indices, the Dow Jones index and the S&P 500 index, both fell more than 11 percent from their highs, prompted by fear of global economic recession caused by widespread coronavirus.
Facing drastic drops in their investment portfolios, investors might become panic and take emotion-driven decisions to pull their money out of the stock market.
Such emotion bias decisions can lead to investors making the wrong decision to sell at the market bottom.
Emotional biases are influenced by feelings or emotions or spontaneous reactions. In market selloffs, loss aversion bias is the most prominent.
Loss aversion bias as identified by psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky in 1979 refers to the fact that most individuals do not like losing and that the pain of loss is more acute than the pleasure of gain.
Such bias leads to investors to make changes to their investment portfolios at inopportune times, selling stocks at the bottom of the market and buying stocks at the top of the market.
To avoid taking such emotional decisions, investors need to remind themselves that stock investment as a long-term investment which can extend for several years. When investing in the long run, it is important not to be panic and pull money out when the market goes down.
Pulling money out when prices drop means you are selling low; investing money when prices increase means you are buying high. Selling low and buying high are not a successful investment strategy, and investors should aim to do the opposite of that.
The market goes through cycles of ups and downs. The best course of action for investors in times of market drop is to not react to the emotion triggered by seeing your investment portfolio goes down. Sit tight and wait for market to recover.
To keep things in perspective, let’s look at the S&P500 index performance over time. Over the five-day window from Feb. 24-28, the S&P500 index fell from 3092 to 2974, a decrease of 3.8 percent. Zooming in a short-run window of five days shows significant decline and volatility in the S&P500 index.
During the five years from 2015 till early 2020, however, there is a general upward trend in the S&P500 index. The index has grown from 2274 to 3069, an increase of almost 35 percent.
An investor who does not react to short-term day-by-day market fluctuations and does not pull out his/her money when market goes down should very well enjoy fruitful investments in the long run.
Thanh Ngo, is a professor of finance at East Carolina University.