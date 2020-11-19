WINTERVILLE — Encouraging discussion on race, health and other issues among town residents will be the focus of the new Winterville Human Relations Board.
Town council members unanimously approved an ordinance creating the board at their Nov. 9 meeting.
The idea dates back to June, when Mayor Pro-tem Veronica Roberson requested that Winterville form a board as a way to help encourage communication among residents.
Discussions could cover a variety of topics and public information issues that are relevant, Roberson said.
Formation of the board was approved at the council’s August meeting. But it was not until this month that an ordinance permitting the formation of the board recevied final approval.
The board will consist of six members who are appointed by the town council. Board members will assist in the study of problems in the area of human relations, promote equality for all citizens, promote understanding, respect and goodwill among all citizens, encourage youth to become better trained and qualified for employment and encourage the employment of qualified people without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sex, age, national origin, disability or genetic information.
The board also will help provide channels of communication among diverse groups.
The board will provide a work plan for the town. This plan will be given to the town council each March and will address any proposed activities and budget requests.
Board members will serve for two-year terms after their initial terms are completed. Members will not be able to serve for more than three consecutive terms.
The town also will have students from area high schools and colleges serving as non-voting members. Two members from area high schools and two members from East Carolina University and Pitt Community College may be appointed to the board.
One member of the Winterville Town Council will be appointed to the board and will serve as a non-voting liaison.
Other business
Council members also approved an ordinance prohibiting curbside parking on the east side of southbound West Railroad Street, between Depot and Main Streets.
Winterville Police Chief Ryan Willhite proposed the change, saying that issues have occurred since changing Railroad Street to a one-way street between Main and Depot Street.
Curbside parking is located behind angled parking spaces and creates a safety issue and traffic hazard.
“With both things happening at the same time, it provides a bit of a safety hazard,” Willhite said.
Willhite suggested adding no-parking signs and painting over the curbside parking spaces, but council member Mark Smith asked that the signs not be placed.
Smith was concerned about the aesthetics of the street signs and whether they would be properly maintained and cut around.