Winterville electric customers will see a temporary reduction in their electric rates, the town announced.
The Winterville Town Council approved a 10 percent reduction for all Winterville electric customers for the April an May "usage periods," according to a news release. Customers should see the reduction in their May and June 2020 bills.
The town council approved the reduction at its April 13 meeting to offer customers temporary relief from hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Town Council recognizes we’re all in this crisis together and believes we should help Winterville’s citizens all we can during these circumstances," Winterville Mayor Doug Jackson said.
The town is requesting that citizens pay their utility bills online or by phone. If these methods aren't available, customers can make payments at the town hall drive-thru window located at 2571 Railroad St.
Additional information about Winterville town services, hours of operation and COVID-19 specific information is available at the town's website, www.wintervillenc.com.